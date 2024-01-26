Which teams would be the best for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

Here are our rankings of which teams in the final four we would prefer to play at the Super Bowl in Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 and why.

Detroit Lions fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. Goff will start for the Lions against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Purdy will start for the 49ers against the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) intercepts a pass next to Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the second half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play during the first half of an NFL AFC division playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL AFC division playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half of an NFL AFC division playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 34-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts during an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 34-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half of an NFL AFC division playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. Mahomes will start for the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. Jackson will start for the Ravens against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 28. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

FILE - Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Jaguars 23-7. John Harbaugh is a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Coach of the Year. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8.(AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Las Vegas is set to host Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, so of course we have opinions on which teams should convene in Southern Nevada.

Or just the two we want to see most.

Here is a look at our preferred participants and why, ranked 1-4.

1. Detroit Lions

Storyline: Come on. The Lions had won just one playoff game since 1957 before tallying two in these playoffs. They have a coach in Dan Campbell who wants to eat your kneecaps for lunch. It’s the feel-good story of the 2023 season.

Star power: Aidan Hutchinson is one of the NFL’s best edge rushers. He hails from Plymouth, Michigan, went to high school in Dearborn, Michigan, and attended college at the University of Michigan. You don’t think he wants to win a Super Bowl for Detroit? Not sure we can call quarterback Jared Goff a star, but the 2016 No. 1 overall pick has played well enough to have the Lions within a win of the Super Bowl. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is definitely a star.

Fan base: Talk about folks who have waited their turn. They remained loyal despite decades of futility. We even believe those who once wore paper bags over their heads bled silver and blue. We want to see fan Arron Wikaryasz crying tears of joy as he did following the team’s playoff win against the Rams. We want to see 89-year-old Benjamin Capp, a season-ticket holder since the 1950s, celebrate a world championship.

What they’re saying: “(Football’s) not the first thing you think of if you go to L.A., or just in general. You’ve got the sun, you’ve got the beach, you’ve got plenty of other things going on. And here, man, it’s harsh winters, auto industry, blue collar. And I just think that’s what we’re about.” — Campbell following his team’s 31-23 playoff victory over the Buccaneers.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Storyline: We thought this was the year the Chiefs were vulnerable. And yet here they are, in a sixth straight AFC championship game. Typical Chiefs. They have played their best at the most critical times.

Star power: You don’t get more of this than from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He exploited a beat-up Buffalo secondary in leading the Chiefs past the Bills last week. Travis Kelce has been bothered by an assortment of injuries this season, but the tight end looked like his old self with two scores at Buffalo. We’ll see how much Kansas City elects to blitz Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, but never discount a defensive front featuring Chris Jones. Nor an offense behind the mastermind that is coach Andy Reid.

Fan base: OK, over-under on how many times we see Taylor Swift in her suite? We’ll place the number at 12. We do want more of a shirtless Jason Kelce chugging beers in freezing conditions. The Chiefs fans will have little issue finding Las Vegas should their team advance to the Super Bowl, given how much they overtake Allegiant Stadium in matchups against the Raiders. It could sound like a virtual home game for Kansas City depending on which team advances out of the NFC.

What they’re saying: “These are the games I watched growing up — great quarterbacks going against each other, great organizations. That’s what I remember. Hopefully, we’re making those memories for little kids that are growing up watching football. This run, to be in the AFC championship game, is why you work in (organized team activities) and work out in the offseason and grind every day. Our goal is to make the Super Bowl. That’s going to take everything we have against a great Ravens team.” — Mahomes.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Storyline: As the top seed in the AFC playoffs, the Ravens look like a lock to make the Super Bowl. Baltimore just didn’t beat some of the league’s best teams this season — it dominated them. The only issue is the Ravens have to go through Mahomes.

Star power: Lamar Jackson is about to win his second Most Valuable Player award and is coming off the best playoff performance of his career. The quarterback exorcised some serious postseason demons against Houston. Baltimore had the league’s top defense this year, led by Roquan Smith and his 158 regular-season tackles. He and fellow linebacker Patrick Queen combined for 291 tackles and five sacks. Safety Geno Stone had a team-best seven interceptions. We haven’t even mentioned safety Kyle Hamilton, who helped hold Houston to just 10 first downs.

Fan base: A really smart football crowd. A really good football crowd. They’ve been spoiled a bit with such a consistently good team, but they’ve seen their side fall short of late at the season’s most important time. They’ve been a loyal bunch, even in down years. The team isn’t far removed from a $120 million project to improve the fan experience and it’s said the Ravens have some of the best values at concessions stands.

What they’re saying: “(Mahomes) buys time to run sometimes. He buys time to throw. He’s just a really elusive guy. You’ll see him in space. Sometimes, he’ll make guys miss. It’s just Patrick Mahomes. He’s unique. Plays his own brand of football, been very successful. We’ll just have to study him and do our best to try to keep him under wraps.” — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Storyline: Best team in football? Many think so. The top seed in the NFC has crushed folks when all its leading players are healthy. The No. 1 rush offense. The No. 1 pass offense. Key injuries are really the only thing holding them back.

Star power: Where do we start? Christian McCaffrey. Trent Williams. Deebo Samuel. Brandon Aiyuk. George Kittle. Nick Bosa. Brock — yes — Purdy. The 49ers won 11 of the 13 games all those guys played in. Samuel has been banged up and the team suffers without him. But you’re still talking about a ridiculous level of talent across both sides of the ball. McCaffrey has at least 93 yards rushing in six of the last seven games.

Fan base: It’s crazy. Many identify those who cheer for the 49ers as the snobby wine-and-cheese crowd of the Bay Area. But they’re still among the best fans in the NFL. Loyalty on both sides isn’t an issue for the 49er faithful. They love it when their team wins and are all sorts of angry and bitter when it doesn’t. Apathy doesn’t exist. It helps that the 49ers are so good right now and will likely remain that way for some time. The only downside are several incidents of obnoxious conduct and fan fights. They get after it.

What they’re saying: “It feels like the playoffs. The playoffs always feel different. Everyone is so alert. Everyone is so on it. The players are the same way. They know if you don’t win, that’s it. I’d like to say you focus the same every week, but when you get to these situations, it’s a little different and makes it a lot more fun.” — 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.