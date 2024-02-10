Who has the edge at each position for Super Bowl 58?

A position-by-position look at Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Chase Young talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings talks with the news media at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes has dominated his era in a way that will put him among the best ever to play the game. His performance throughout these playoffs is a testament to his greatness.

No knock on Brock Purdy, who has had a fine start to his young career, but he’s not that type of player. His shaky moments during the 49ers’ first two playoff games don’t inspire confidence he can play as well as Mahomes on this stage.

Edge: Chiefs

Running back

Isiah Pacheco has been a revelation for the Chiefs. But his counterpart, Christian McCaffrey, is one of the best running backs in the NFL. McCaffrey is one of the driving forces of the 49ers offense. Pacheco is more of a complementary piece for the Chiefs.

Edge: 49ers

Wide receiver

This one is not even a debate.

San Francisco’s top two receivers are Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Kansas City’s headliner is a rookie in Rashee Rice.

This isn’t a fair fight. The 49ers third receiver, Jauan Jennings, may even be just as good as Rice.

Edge: 49ers

Tight end

Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle are about as close to a push as one can get.

They are different players. And the Chiefs rely more on Kelce than the 49ers do on Kittle because of their issues at wide receiver. But both are capable of dominating a football game.

This one is a tough call, which is a compliment to both players.

Edge: Chiefs

Offensive line

San Francisco tackle Trent Williams will be one of the best players on the field Sunday.

The Chiefs are a better group thanks to their interior, however. Guard Trey Smith and center Creed Humphrey provide Mahomes with plenty of protection.

Kansas City’s offensive line is one reason the team was able to win two straight road games to reach the Super Bowl.

Edge: Chiefs

Defensive line

The Chiefs have a strong one-two punch up front in Chris Jones and George Karlaftis. Jones is just about as good as it gets. The 49ers, on the other hand, have power in numbers. Their line boasts standouts Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, plus 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young.

Edge: 49ers

Linebacker

San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are two of the best linebackers in the NFL. The Chiefs have less star power but they’ve pieced together a group in Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Willie Gay and Leo Chenal that’s greater than the sum of its parts. It’s a close call. But when in doubt, go with the stars.

Edge: 49ers

Secondary

The Chiefs have used the draft to build a deep, talented group led by cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie and safeties Justin Reid and Mike Edwards. Kansas City can also go deep into its bench for help in nickel and dime packages.

Edge: Chiefs

Special teams

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend get the nod over their counterparts Jake Moody and Mitch Wishnowsky, respectively.

Edge: Chiefs

Coaching

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s path to this point is a lot like Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s back in the day. Reid for a long time was able to get the Eagles to conference title games and even one Super Bowl but never got over the hump. Shanahan hasn’t been able to get the 49ers across the finish line either despite all his success. This might be his best chance.

Reid did find a way to break through with the Chiefs and now has two championships. It’s hard to bet against the future Hall of Famer at this point.

Edge: Chiefs