Alex Tuch’s ‘consistency’ leads to Knights’ record points streak

Alex Tuch extended his points streak to a Golden Knights record nine games in Saturday’s win at Chicago.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) shoots to score an empty net goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Alex Tuch wrote his name in the Golden Knights record book Saturday.

His reaction?

“I couldn’t care less about a points streak, to be honest,” Tuch said.

Tuch finished with a goal and an assist in the Knights’ 4-3 overtime victory at Chicago, extending his points streak to a franchise record nine games.

He passed Erik Haula and David Perron, each of whom had points in eight consecutive games last season.

Tuch’s longest points streak during his rookie season was five games from Dec. 1, 2017, to Dec. 9, 2017.

“It’s good to see myself have a little consistency more than last year, that’s for sure,” Tuch said. “I’d have a point or two points in a game and then not have a point in three, four games last year. That’s not what I wanted to do.

“I wanted to come in and try to contribute offensively but also be a game-changer each and every game. That’s my goal. With my size and speed, I think I can do that.”

Tuch has three goals and eight assists during his streak, which started Dec. 27 in Colorado. Perron picked up an assist in St. Louis’ win Saturday and extended the NHL’s longest active points streak to 10 games.

Tuch leads the Knights in points (37) and assists (22), and is tied with William Karlsson for the team lead with 15 goals.

“Hopefully going forward, streak or no streak, I just want to continue to produce and continue to try to be as hard-working as possible,” Tuch said.

Myers skates

Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers participated in the team’s morning skate Sunday, and coach Paul Maurice said he could return to the lineup Tuesday against the Knights.

Myers (lower body) missed the past two games, including Sunday’s contest against Anaheim. He has four goals and nine assists and is averaging a little more than 19 minutes of ice time in 43 games for the Jets.

Sami Niku replaced Myers in the Jets’ lineup.

Odds and ends

Shea Theodore’s goal Saturday in Chicago was the first by a Knights defenseman in overtime. … Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made his 778th career appearance Saturday to pass Tom Barrasso for 20th place on the all-time list.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/ GoldenKnights and @ HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.