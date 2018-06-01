Capitals fans ready for chance to ‘Rock the Red’ against the Knights

It’s been a 20-year wait and Capitals fans are ready to “Rock the Red” against the first-year wunderkind Golden Knights

Capitals fans during a Stanley Cup game viewing party at Capital One Arena on May 30, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Ben Sumner/The Washington Post)

WASHINGTON — It’s been a 20-year wait and Capitals fans are ready to “Rock the Red” against the first-year wunderkind Golden Knights.

There is no shortage of enthusiastic support from local fans who crave a world title from the city’s professional sports teams and are cheering the Capitals’ return to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1998.

Restaurants, shops and stores have signs blaring loyalty to the hockey franchise, a team built around captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Las Vegas in Game 2.

Fans wearing red jerseys packed the Capital One Arena in Chinatown to watch the first two games on the JumboTron, marching through the street following the win Wednesday that tied the series 1-1.

City officials expect a packed house when the next two games are held here. And they expect thousands of fans celebrating in the streets of the District of Columbia and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs — the DMV.

“It’s exciting for D.C. because we don’t get this far in most sports — even though we have good teams,” said Keely Dobbs, 27.

Police have blocked off the street in front of the arena. A local cable company, Comcast Xfinity, paid $100,000 to keep the subway open for an hour after Monday’s game past the 11:30 regular closing.

“D.C. is ready for the Capitals to bring the Stanley Cup Finals home to the #SportsCapital,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to avoid driving, use Metro and rock the red for all of the home games!” Bowser said.

The Capitals were last in the Stanley Cup Finals in 1998 — when they were swept by the Detroit Red Wings, 4-0.

“I was actually born on the day the Caps lost to the Red Wings 20 years ago,” said Kirsten Nilsen, 19.

Nilsen’s birthday is June 13, the day Game 7 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled, if necessary. She said a Stanley Cup victory by the Caps would be exciting for her father, a fan who remembers the loss decades ago.

“It’s a big thing for my family,” Nilsen said. “This is huge.”

Following the Red Wings loss, the Capitals spent the following decades rebuilding. A strong roster the last two years was expected to deliver the cup. It did not.

The Capitals made it to the second round of the playoffs last year, but Pittsburgh Penguin goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, now with the Golden Knights, got a shutout in Game 7 to eliminate them.

After their first win in a Stanley Cup series, the Capitals return to local fans who have shown wild excitement and high expectations.

The Golden Knights have been described here as an expansion team of castoffs and misfits, although one of the best story lines has been the curse of Nate Schmidt, a former Capitals defenseman who was snapped up by Vegas and has proven to be a force in the playoffs.

Schmidt, who scored in the wild come-from-behind Game 1 victory, called the Knights’ win over his former team “bittersweet.”

Capitals fans felt the sting.

“I am a little upset that a former Cap is playing for them,” said Amir Morgan, 57, of Silver Spring, Maryland, “but I can get over that.”

“Go Caps,” Morgan said.

The Golden Knights were longshots to even make the playoffs as an expansion team. But their appearance in the finals is not lost on many here, who know that established teams could not protect all their players from the reach of the expansion franchise.

The Golden Knights were able to load up with talent that some Capitals fans believe allowed them to be immediately competitive.

“They are not a Cinderella team,” said Dobbs, who nonetheless gives the Golden Knights credit for their cohesion and accomplishment in reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in the team’s first year in the league.

But Capitals fans are rallying around their team. They want the reward for years of loyalty to a team that has grinded through playoffs in the past to finally reach the finals where the cup is in reach.

Dobbs has watched the Capitals for over a decade and felt the rush of victory and pain of defeat.

She is hoping this year will be the year the Capitals bring back the hardware and a world title that has eluded the region’s football, baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey teams for two decades.

“If we win it,” she said, “it will be something very special.”

