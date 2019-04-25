End of Year 2 for Golden Knights mired in controversy

San Jose Sharks center Joe Pavelski, right, lies on the ice next to Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Conversations about the Golden Knights’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks reverberated across the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday as fans processed the stunning turn of events in the third period.

Hours of talk centered on the five-minute major penalty and game misconduct penalty given to Cody Eakin for cross-checking Sharks captain Joe Pavelski after a faceoff. Knights center Paul Stastny then bumped Pavelski, who hit his head as he fell to the ice and lay motionless.

Six goals and one overtime period later, the Knights were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. On Thursday, the players will be clearing out their lockers at City National Arena — the final act of closure.

Because the referee’s call fueled plenty of controversy, many voices tried to reignite the five-year debate about expanding video replay beyond goals.

One such voice is former NHL goaltender Clint Malarchuk, who almost bled to death after another skater’s blade slashed his throat. He was convinced the wrong call was made Tuesday on Eakin.

“Call it a cross check if you want, but it certainly wasn’t a major,” said Malarchuk, who played for the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League.

Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault compared the ending to the NFC championship game in January, which was won by the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans amid controversy over a missed pass interference penalty. That led to the NFL making pass interference a reviewable play in March.

Malarchuk said he wouldn’t be surprised if something similar happened now with the NHL.

“I think we’ve got to revisit the major penalties on video review,” Malarchuk said. “That’s a historic game, for sure.”

NHL agent Allan Walsh, whose clients include Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Max Pacioretty, tweeted Wednesday that if the refs make that call at that point in the game “they better get it right.” He went on to say:“The fact the @NHL doesn’t have the balls to at least correct the call the day after is entirely predictable. Just like with concussions, the @NHL buries its proverbial head in the sand and denies, denies, denies.”

Others feel the ref was right to call the penalty for the result it caused even if the initial act was not the justified. Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Pavelski was “obviously out cold” and the forward’s head was bleeding while he was escorted off the ice and to the locker room. DeBoer did not have an update on Pavelski’s health after the game.

The league on Wednesday did not announce a fine or supplemental discipline for Eakin or Knights coach Gerard Gallant, who ripped the call during his postgame interview. Eakin has not been made available for comment since the controversial play.

Regardless, Tuesday’s events could change the course of the NHL review system.

“We’ve been saying that forever,” said Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on Wednesday. “The game’s too fast. It’s hard on refs.

“I don’t know how they do it. I watch it live, and sometimes I think the same thing they do and then I get to sit there and stare at a (tablet) and I can go, ‘It’s obviously the wrong call.’ So, I think they’re heading to that. The NHL has got to sit down.”

