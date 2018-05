The Knights defied all odds, defeating the Jets 2-1 to move on to the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights fans celebrate second period goal by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate with a champagne toast after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights fans celebrate after the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans gathered at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena Sunday to watch the Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final.

