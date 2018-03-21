Fleury exits early as Knights beat Canucks, 4-1

Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Golden Knights coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) attempts to score as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) gets scored on by Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, not pictured, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Michael Del Zotto (4) knocks down Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) eyes the puck as it flies past Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) hits Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) against the glass during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) scores against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate goal by left wing Tomas Tatar, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, third from left, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and defenseman Brayden McNabb, second from left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) watches the puck as Vancouver Canucks left wing Brendan Leipsic (9) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by center Cody Eakin (21) against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Golden Knights coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for the first time since Feb. 23, and Cody Eakin and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in the first period.

Tomas Tatar added a second-period goal, his second tally with the Golden Knights (47-21-5, 99 points) since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

But the win was overshadowed by Fleury’s departure after he made seven saves in the first period.

Fleury appeared to take a shot from Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter off his mask midway through the first period but remained in the game. He was not on the Knights’ bench to start the second period.

Fleury missed 25 games after suffering a concussion Oct. 13.

Subban made his first appearance since Feb. 2 at Minnesota. He injured his hand during the pregame skate Feb. 8 at San Jose and was activated from the injured-reserve list last week.

Subban made 11 saves in the second, including two stops in the opening minute of the period. Sutter broke the shutout when he beat Subban from a tight angle 8:27 into the third period.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.