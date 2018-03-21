Fleury exits early as Knights beat Canucks, 4-1

Malcolm Subban made 21 saves in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury, and the Golden Knights coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault scored for the first time since Feb. 23, and Cody Eakin and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in the first period.
Tomas Tatar added a second-period goal, his second tally with the Golden Knights (47-21-5, 99 points) since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.
But the win was overshadowed by Fleury’s departure after he made seven saves in the first period.
Fleury appeared to take a shot from Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter off his mask midway through the first period but remained in the game. He was not on the Knights’ bench to start the second period.
Fleury missed 25 games after suffering a concussion Oct. 13.
Subban made his first appearance since Feb. 2 at Minnesota. He injured his hand during the pregame skate Feb. 8 at San Jose and was activated from the injured-reserve list last week.
Subban made 11 saves in the second, including two stops in the opening minute of the period. Sutter broke the shutout when he beat Subban from a tight angle 8:27 into the third period.
More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.