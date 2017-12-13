Golden Edge: Flat Knights lose to Hurricanes in shootout — VIDEO

The highly anticipated return of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was worth at least a point Tuesday as the Golden Knights lost in a shootout to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2.
Fleury had 35 saves in his first game back after two months out with a concussion, and his defense wasn’t doing him any favors as the Knights came out flat in the first period.
Host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over the action, and look ahead to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
