Golden Knights’ Bellemare expected to return vs. Columbus

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare appears ready to play again as the Golden Knights veteran center skated without restriction at Monday’s practice and could be available Tuesday vs. Columbus.

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) falls to the ice while attempting to score as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) and center Ryan Strome (18) defend during an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) is escorted off the ice after a hard collision during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights' David Perron, right, celebrates his goal with teammates Shea Theodore, left, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, of France, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, right, checks out the reaction by Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of France after Wild's Jared Spurgeon scored a power-play goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare appears ready to play again and the Golden Knights are anxious to have the veteran center back.

Bellemare suffered an upper-body injury Feb. 17 against Montreal and has missed seven games after being placed on injured-reserve. But he skated without restrictions Monday at the team’s practice at Nationwide Arena and Bellemare hoped to be in the lineup Tuesday when the Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’ll see how I feel,” Bellemare said after practice, where he skated with Tomas Nosek and Ryan Reaves. “You never want to be on the sideline. It’s not fun not being out there. But you can learn a lot watching from upstairs. The game’s a lot slower and you can see how the other guys are playing.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said the Knights have missed Bellemare.

“I’d love to have him back,” Gallant said. “You see what he’s done all year for us. He’s an important guy. But we don’t want him back until he’s ready to go.”

No update on Neal, Schmidt

General manager George McPhee wasn’t tipping his hand as to whether forward James Neal or defenseman Nate Schmidt would play Tuesday or what the status of defenseman Luca Sbisa and forwards Oscar Lindberg and Will Carrier is going forward.

“I try to protect the players,” McPhee said. “The answer is you just don’t know. Some come back quicker than others. Some take longer than expected.”

Neither Neal nor Schmidt were in Columbus on Monday.

“We’re a tight-lipped organization when it comes to injuries,” he said.

Lindberg hasn’t played since taking a hit to the head from Los Angeles’ Kyle Clifford on Feb. 26. Sbisa was hurt the following night against the Kings and has missed the last two games. Carrier hasn’t played since Feb. 4.

Haula gets day off

Erik Haula took Monday off to recover after hurting his right arm following an open-ice collision with New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri in the second period of Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Devils. Haula returned to the game and wound up playing 14:06.

“He had a stinger,” Gallant said of Haula, who’s expected to play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets. “We just wanted to give him a maintenance day.”

Ryan Carpenter and Tomas Hyka skated with David Perron in Monday’s practice in place of Haula and Neal.

