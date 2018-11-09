Golden Knights end road skid with win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario — William Carrier scored the go-ahead goal with 10:44 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights earned a much-needed 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in the third as the Knights’ fourth line of Bellemare, Carrier and Ryan Reaves combined for four points.
Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore scored power-play goals in the first period, and Nick Holden added his first goal late in the second to help the Knights snap a three-game road losing streak.
The Knights came into the game with the league’s worst power play at 11.8 percent but went 2-for-2 against Ottawa.
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves.
Ryan Dzingel capitalized on a turnover and scored with 13:03 left in the third to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2. Thomas Chabot tied the game 1:04 later when he pounced on a rebound and put it into an open net.
The Knights challenged for goaltender interference but the call was confirmed.
Matt Duchene had the other Senators’ goal in the second period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
