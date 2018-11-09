Golden Knights end road skid with win over Senators

William Carrier scored the go-ahead goal with 10:44 remaining in the third period, and the Golden Knights earned a much-needed 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored in the third as the Knights’ fourth line of Bellemare, Carrier and Ryan Reaves combined for four points.

Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore scored power-play goals in the first period, and Nick Holden added his first goal late in the second to help the Knights snap a three-game road losing streak.

The Knights came into the game with the league’s worst power play at 11.8 percent but went 2-for-2 against Ottawa.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves.

Ryan Dzingel capitalized on a turnover and scored with 13:03 left in the third to cut the Knights’ lead to 3-2. Thomas Chabot tied the game 1:04 later when he pounced on a rebound and put it into an open net.

The Knights challenged for goaltender interference but the call was confirmed.

Matt Duchene had the other Senators’ goal in the second period.

