Golden Knights fans maintain ‘vow’ not to resell playoff tickets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2018 - 2:36 pm
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Golden Knights were confident their fan base would not waiver in their loyalty to the franchise when it came time for the postseason.

The Knights’ faith in the fans was shown by the overwhelming response not to opt out of the “Knights Vow” which was extended to all season ticket-holders and gave them a discount on their playoff tickets by agreeing not to put their seats on sale on secondary ticket websites such as StubHub.

“It’s gone incredibly well,” team president Kerry Bubolz said after the Knights put several thousands seats and standing room on sale Monday morning for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Our core objective was we wanted to reward our best fans with the best price for the playoffs.”

Bubolz would not reveal the number of fans who opted into not taking the Knights Vow. But visiting fans can expect a smaller inventory of tickets on the secondary market than normal.

“Ultimately, we’ll see how things play out,” he said of how effective the Knights Vow program was in keeping visiting team’s fans out of T-Mobile Arena. “Obviously, there will be opportunities for fans of any team to attend a game. But we’re very pleased with the response we received from our members.”

As of Monday afternoon, a few seats remained available for purchase. Remaining tickets can be purchased online only at vegasgoldenknights.com.

Karlsson’s star shines

William Karlsson’s big week earned him First Star honors Monday for the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week.

Karlsson, who leads the team with 42 goals, had three goals, including two shorthanded tallies, along with six assists last week as Karlsson helped the Knights lock up a playoff berth and clinch the Pacific Division title.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by the league,” Karlsson said. “But the best part was we got to clinch the division and made the playoffs.”

Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta and Buffalo center Jack Eichel were the week’s second and third stars, respectively.

Carrier returns

Forward Will Carrier was activated off injured-reserve and practiced with the team Monday for the first time since injuring his shoulder against Washington Feb. 4. He will be on the road trip and could be in the lineup as early as Tuesday.

“It feels good,” said Carrier, who did not need surgery but faced a long rehab and has missed 27 games. “Hopefully it won’t take long to get my timing back and be ready to help the team in the playoffs.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said forwards Reilly Smith and David Perron along with defenseman Luca Sbisa, all of who have been out with various injuries, will be on the final three-game road trip. But Gallant could not say who will play or when.

Remembering the Sedins

Twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, the longtime Swedish stars of the Canucks, announced their retirement from hockey Monday.

“They’ve had incredible careers and their numbers speak for themselves,” said fellow Swede Karlsson. “They could score. They were hard to knock off the puck and they had that connection, of course. They’re legends.”

Karlsson said he looks forward to seeing the 37-year-old twins on the ice one last time Tuesday when the teams square off at Rogers Arena. The Sedins entered the league in 2000 and have played their entire NHL careers in Vancouver. Henrik is the franchise’s scoring leader with 1,068 points. Daniel is the Canucks’ career leader in goals with 391.

“I’ll definitely congratulate them and wish them well,” Karlsson said.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

Golden Knights beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights win against the San Jose Sharks.
Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Tuch, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson spoke with media on clinching the Pacific Division title, their season at home, what to look forward to in the playoffs and Karlsson broke down his game-winning goal.
Head coach Gerard Gallant says now that the Golden Knights are the Pacific Division champions, it's time to focus on what it'll take for the team to have a good playoff run.
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights overtime victory to the St. Louis Blues.
Vegas Golden Knights talk about what they did right in their 4-3 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues and their hopes to carry that momentum into the playoffs.
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights loss to the Arizona Coyotes, including what the Knights need to do before the playoffs roll around.
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks on right wing Alex Tuch's ability to impose his will and his strengths.
After a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the Vegas Golden Knights players and head coach spoke about the need for consistency and stronger starts as they prepare to head into the playoffs.
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond has a one-on-one interview with Alex Tuch about his favorite food, Ryan Reaves and who is the best dressed player on the team.
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Golden Knights beat reporter Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights clinching the playoffs after a successful victory against the Colorado Avalanche.
The Golden Knights react to clinching a playoff berth.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond go over the Golden Knights victory over the Avalanche and the expansion team clinching a playoff berth.
The Golden Knights react to their loss against the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Golden Knights shootout loss and their potential to still clinch the playoffs.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Gerard Gallant reacts to Golden Knights overtime loss against the Sharks.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Golden Knights overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights injury issues as well as what they need heading into the playoffs. Salmond also talks to Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb.
Gerard Gallant talks after practice about the state of Marc-Andre Fleury after his injury during the Canucks game.
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb about life on and off the ice in Las Vegas.
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp discuss the Golden Knights win over the Canucks, including Marc-Andre Fleury's mysterious injury and how Vegas played early.
The Vegas Golden Knights won their second straight home game when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1. After the game, Tomas Tatar, Malcolm Subban, Jonathan Marchessault and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare discuss their performances and Marc-Andre Fleury exiting the game early.
Marc-Andre Fleury left the Vegas Golden Knights game after the 1st period and was replaced by Malcolm Subban. After the game, coach Gerard Gallant didn't reveal much about his exit from the game.
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
The Golden Knights react to their win against the Calgary Flames.
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The veteran forward has had 20 or more goals for 10 straight seasons after scoring Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
