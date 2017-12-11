Golden Knights get added boost with return of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury

The Knights have a four-game win streak working as they play their next five games at T-Mobile Arena and have the services of their top goaltender back.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, and left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) controls the puck behind the net in a drill during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Marc-Andre Fleury is ready to return to work.

The Golden Knights’ No. 1 goaltender is expected to reclaim his net Tuesday when they host Carolina at T-Mobile Arena to begin a five-game pre-Christmas homestand. Fleury hasn’t played since Oct. 13 when he sustained a concussion in the second period against Detroit. He finished the game, a 6-3 loss to the Red Wings, then was placed on the injured reserve list the following day.

Fleury missed the next 25 games. But the Knights flourished as Malcolm Subban, Oscar Dansk and Maxime Lagace filled the void. The Knights went 16-8-1 without Fleury and are in second place in the Pacific Division with 39 points, four behind Los Angeles. The Knights, who are riding a four-game winning streak, also have two games in hand on the Kings.

“I’m excited to be back,” Fleury said after Monday’s practice at City National Arena. “Obviously, it was difficult sitting out and not being able to help the team. I wish I could have come back sooner. But the other goalies did a great job.”

Don’t expect the Knights to change the way they play now that they have their starting goalie back. Fleury was 3-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage when he went on the IR.

“I think you’ll see us keep things the same way,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’s great to have him back but we don’t need to change anything.”

Defenseman Colin Miller said Fleury’s puck-handling skills could provide another dimension when it comes to transitioning from defense to offense.

“He’s really good when he gets the puck on his stick,” Miller said. “If he can pass it up to our forwards, that helps everyone.”

Fleury, who has two prior documented concussions prior to suffering the third of his career back on Oct. 13, said he knew something was wrong the day after the loss to Detroit.

“At first, I thought it was just my neck,” he said. “But then I started getting headaches and I knew it was more than my neck.”

He hoped the latest concussion, which took place when Anthony Mantha’s knee collided with Fleury’s head, would be brief. But the days turned to weeks and then, months. But having been through it before, the 33-year-old Fleury knew the drill.

There would be treatment. There would be protocols to clear. There would be off-ice workouts. But the fact the team kept competing and winning during his absence helped take some of the sting out of Fleury’s recovery.

“It was hard work,” he said. “There was a lot of cardio, weights, lots of stuff. But I’m feeling good and ready to go.”

The one adjustment Fleury said he’ll need to make as he returns is the speed of the game.

“The (NHL) game moves very fast,” he said. “Seeing the puck in traffic. Reacting to shots in a live game. Those are the adjustments I’ll need to make.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said he likes what he has seen of Fleury since he returned to the ice last week. And if he starts Tuesday as expected, it will give the team an emotional lift.

“He looks real good. He seems quick,” Gallant said. “He’s missed a lot of time. But he’s been on the ice the past week and he seems like he’s ready to go. We’re all excited to have him back.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.