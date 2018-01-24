Golden Knights’ new policy will restrict autographs to kids only

The team no longer allows fans to congregate outside the players’ parking lot and autographs are only allowed inside the rink and is limited to kids age 14 and under.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) signs autographs during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Golden Knights’ success has brought with it an enormous spike in popularity throughout the valley. And with that popularity has brought some problems.

With fans packing the team’s City National Arena for practices and congregating outside the players’ parking lot seeking autographs and photos, the team has instituted a policy to control traffic inside and outside the facility.

Camping outside by the parking lot is no longer allowed. In addition, fans can only receive autographs inside the rink in a designated area by the player benches and there is an age restriction. Only those 14 and under are allowed access to the players.

“Obviously we were having large crowds showing up at our practices and I just felt like we had to define a better process,” Knights president Kerry Bubolz said Tuesday of the policy, which was recently instituted. “So we looked to define a better process, and ultimately, that the most people can get autographs that we decided to limit it to kids.

“At the end of the day, isn’t that what’s most important? It’s not personal to the adults. But we wanted to make sure that the kids got that opportunity first and foremost.”

Bubolz said things were getting out of hand, especially with professional autograph collectors who were trying to hoard signatures of the Knights’ players and coaches.

“What I saw, honestly, I saw adults at times pushing kids out of the way, and that’s just not how we’re wired,” he said. “On the exterior of the building we had to change that process too. Guys were stopping, as they always do and it was creating a safety hazard. We saw kids running into the street and we just couldn’t have an incident like that take place so we had to change that process as well.”

Bubolz said the team will look to have more opportunities for adults to interact with the players. The Jan. 14 Fan Fest at the Fremont Street Experience drew approximately 10,000 fans.

“There’s always going to be opportunities,” he said. “My primary focus is on how do we get kids to have opportunities to interact with our players and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Bubolz said the team worked with the players on the policy and he said the move has paid off.

“So far, we’re about five practices in and it’s worked much better,” he said. “I see lots of kids. I see lots of smiles. I’ve seen lots of parents say ‘Thank you’ for making it a better process.”

