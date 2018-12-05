Golden Knights/NHL

Golden Knights’ Reaves avoids further discipline for Tom Wilson hit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2018 - 8:29 am
 
Updated December 5, 2018 - 8:36 am

Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves will not receive any supplemental discipline from the league’s Department of Player Safety for his late hit on Washington’s Tom Wilson on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 15:42 of the second period of the Knights’ 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champions at T-Mobile Arena.

Wilson released the puck and was then drilled by Reaves, who received a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct. Wilson left with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Knights coach Gerard Gallant said after the game he did not believe Reaves’ hit was delivered late.

“Well, I mean I think we all seen the hit and the video,” Gallant said. “It’s a clean hit. There is nothing wrong with the hit. Unfortunately, a player got hurt, but it was a clean hit.”

Capitals first-year coach Todd Reirden disagreed and thought Reaves went out of his way to hit Wilson late.

Reaves and Wilson had multiple run-ins during the first period, including one sequence when Reaves knocked down Wilson and then laughed at the 6-foot-4-inch, 218-pound winger after the whistle.

“It’s a rivalry, there is a good battle there but that was something. He targeted him all. Reaves targeted him the entire game,” Reirden said. “You could hear it on every faceoff, you could hear the things that were being said. It’s a blindside hit where a guy, unsuspecting player hits his head in the ice. That’s disappointing. You can put two and two together, but he targeted him the entire game, so you can figure that out from there. “

Wilson has been suspended four times in his career, including an illegal hit to the head on St. Louis Oskar Sundqvist during the preseason that cost him the opening 16 games. (His suspension was reduced from 20 games by an independent arbitrator.)

Wilson escaped discipline from the NHL last week for a similar late hit on New Jersey’s Brett Seney.

Reaves’ hit on Wilson was determined to be late, but was not worthy of a suspension because the primary point of contact was Wilson’s shoulder, not his head.

Wilson’s helmet popped off from the hit, and he smacked his head after falling to the ice. He stayed down for two or three minutes, then was helped to the Capitals locker room.

By rule, Reaves received an automatic game misconduct with his five-minute major because Wilson suffered an injury to his face or head.

More Golden Knights: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnightsand @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

