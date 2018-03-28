Golden Knights’ Twitter voice no longer with the team

The man responsible for the Vegas Golden Knights’ funny, irreverent and sometimes over-the top Twitter presence is no longer with the team.

Dan Marrazza, the team’s former senior writer, announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he was no longer an online voice of the Golden Knights.

“I have some personal news to share,” Marrazza wrote in a series of tweets. “Last week, I left my position with the Vegas Golden Knights. Living in Las Vegas the past two years and having the opportunity to grow this new brand from scratch has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I want to thank the city, the team and especially the fans for a lifetime of memories – having the chance to represent you on Twitter dot com has been a privilege.”

The Golden Knights confirmed the parting of ways in a statement, saying, “Dan is no longer with the Vegas Golden Knights content team. We are appreciative of his efforts and service and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Marrazza, who left March 16, began establishing the Golden Knights’ online voice before the team had a chance to establish itself on the ice. Using a unique blend of snark, pop culture references and team news, Marrazza built @goldenknights into one of the NHL’s must-follow twitter feeds.

With social media success and national recognition came some criticism. Marrazza was accused of sexism for a controversial tweet from @goldenknights before a game against the Boston Bruins. The team also issued an apology after an opposing team’s media members were accused of cheering in the press box on the @goldenknights Twitter feed.

Marrazza leaves over 300,000 twitter followers on @goldenknights. He has not announced his next move, but said in a tweet, “… I’ll channel my inner Vegas with these words from Frank Sinatra: “The best is yet to come.”