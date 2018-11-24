Golden Knights/NHL

James Neal sees a new side of T-Mobile Arena in homecoming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 7:58 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2018 - 8:14 pm

Flames forward James Neal looked around at an unfamiliar part of a building he got to know very well last season and noted the oddity of the situation.

“Everything just feels kind of backward out there,” the original member of the Golden Knights said in the visitors’ locker room after his new team suffered a 2-0 loss at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night. “It’s hard to explain unless you go through it.

“When you change teams and you go back, you’re going in the wrong way and you’re doing all the things that you’re not used to, especially here. I’ve never even been in this room before. I’ve never come in this way before, so it’s tough.”

Neal got acquainted with his former teammates Monday in Calgary as the Flames throttled the Knights 7-2, but he admitted the return to the arena where he was part of a historic Western Conference championship team drew out some emotion.

“There’s just great memories here,” he said. “Playing here last year is just one of those things you never forget. Just your teammates and everything that went on with the team and the city.

”It was quite a run we had. Special bond with the guys and it was emotional coming back for sure. It was really cool (to see the Neal jerseys). I loved the signs from some of the kids in warmups and the fans were great. I have a lot of great friends here. Nothing but great memories.”

The outcome wasn’t exactly what Neal had hoped as his Flames were shutout. Neal said they expected a big effort from the Knights and they got it.

There was also an increase in chatter and physicality from Monday’s game, according to Neal.

“A little bit of back-and-forth, for sure. It’s still hockey. You’ve got to be physical a little bit,” he said. “They were pretty quiet in Calgary, but I guess they can give it to me tonight. It’s always nice to see them. They have a great group over there. A lot of great friends still.”

Neal credited the Knights with coming out of the locker room faster in the rematch and thought Marc-Andre Fleury was a difference-maker as he recorded his first shutout of the season.

The change of venue was also a factor in the different outcome.

“It’s a tough building to play in. I got a first-hand taste of it tonight,” he said “This place was rocking like always. It’s got to be the best rink in the league. The fans are unbelievable. I loved playing here again.”

New Carr

Daniel Carr played on the third line with Ryan Carpenter and Tomas Nosek in his Knights’ debut, a day after he was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old was one of the last cuts in training camp, but also had experience in the building after playing the Knights once last year as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

“It’s pretty wild in here,” Carr said of the atmosphere. “I was on the wrong side of it once last year. You’re out there and the whole night this place is bumping. It’s pretty cool. The fans are so supportive and it’s a lot of fun.”

He was tied for the team lead in assists and was second on the Wolves with nine goals.

“I think (my job here) is to try to make plays and be responsible, but try to create some offense,” the forward said. “That’s a big part of my game to go to the dirty areas and try to get pucks to the net and try to make plays when they’re there to be made.”

Carr didn’t record a point in his debut, but Gerard Gallant liked what he saw.

“I thought he did a good job,” the coach said. “He worked hard and competed hard and he got pucks out. That line had a couple real good shifts in the offensive zone, too. They did their jobs real well and I thought he skated good.”

Keep it clean

The Knights’ penalty kill has been very good most of the season, but struggled in giving up three goals in Calgary on Monday.

They solved the problem Friday by not allowing the Flames much of a chance to get their power play going.

The Knights allowed one power play, equaling a single-game best this season.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Shut out Calgary
Golden Knights shutout the Calgary Flames 2-0 after coming home from their three game road trip. Adam Hill and David Schoen recap the Knights victory over the Flames at T-Mobile Arena.
Gerard Gallant says team's play is improving after win over Flames
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's play and credits Marc-Andre Fleury's performance in their 2-0 shutout win against the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights talk about their 2-0 win over the Flames
Vegas Golden Knights Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller, Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Tuch discuss the team's 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames.
James Neal Talks About Being Back In Vegas
Former Golden Knights forward James Neal talks to media about playing his former team in Las Vegas.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty and Knights Come Away with Two
Max Pacioretty scored his second goal of the night in overtime to defeat the Arizona Coyotes as the team takes two points. They got 3 of 4 points overall on this road trip putting them at 21 for the season. Adam Hill reports from Arizona.
Coach Gallant Talks with Media After Win
The Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes in overtime with a Max Pacioretty game-winner. Coach Gerard Gallant speaks on the teams performance.
Max Pacioretty Talks After Scoring Game Winner
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty scores in overtime to defeat the Coyotes.
Golden Edge: Knights In Flames After Loss To Calgary
Golden Knights fall to 7-2 to the Calgary Flames. Review-Journal sports writer Adam Hill and columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights loss before heading to Arizona to play against the Coyotes.
Golden Knights Forward Reilly Smith On 7-2 Loss
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith talks to media about loss to the Calgary Flames.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant On Loss To Calgary
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after their 7-2 loss against Calgary.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Have Stellar Second Period Against Oilers
Golden Knights have stellar second period against the Edmonton Oilers on the road. Review-Journal sports writers Adam Hill and columnist Ed Graney break down the Knights 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Golden Knights Assistant Coach On Win In Edmonton
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt On Win Against Oilers
Knights coach welcomes Schmidt back to lineup
Coach Gerard Gallant looks for contributions from Nate Schmidt as the defenseman returns to the Golden Knights lineup to start a road trip at Edmonton.
Nate Schmidt talks about his return after the morning skate
Nate Schmidt, returning to the Golden Knights lineup after serving a 20-game suspension, talks about his return after Sunday's morning skate. (Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Singing The Blues After Loss To St. Louis
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen and Adam Hill go over the Knights loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights Gallant on the team's 4-1 loss to the Blues
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant discusses the team's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues and says what kind of impact he expects Nate Schmidt to make upon his return.
Coach Gerard Gallant Speaks After Morning Skate
Before playing the St. Louis Blues tonight Gerard Gallant speaks with the media after the Golden Knights morning skate at City National Arena | November 16, 2018.
Coach Gallant Speaks with the Media After Practice
City National Arena | November 15, 2018.
Golden Edge: Fleury Shuts Out Anaheim
Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0. Marc-Andre Fleury gets his third shutout on the season in his shiny new pads. Adam Hill, Dave Schoen, and Ben Gotz report from T-Mobile Arena.
Gallant on the Golden Knights win over the Ducks
Gerard Gallant discusses how key the home victory over the Anaheim Ducks was for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Knights after their 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks
Vegas Golden Knights players talk about the 5-0 win on their home ice over the Anaheim Ducks.
Gerard Gallant On Haula And Stastny Status
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallants speaks after practice about the status of Erik Haula and Paul Stastny.
Golden Edge: Alex Tuch Interview
Adam Hill and Ben Gotz interview Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch.
Golden Edge Mailbag With Alex Tuch
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch is LIVE in-studio for our VGK Mailbag with reporters Ben Gotz and Adam Hill!
Golden Edge: November 12 Practice
Ben Gotz and David Schoen discuss Nate Schmidt's return to practice, Gallant's absence, and Erik Haula's injury.
Nate Schmidt On Suspension
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about his suspension.
Golden Edge: Knights Coming Home After Loss To Boston
Golden Knights beat writer David Schoen goes over the Knights loss to the Boston Bruins.
Golden Edge: Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal
Max Pacioretty makes his return to Montreal, but it is former Golden Knight Tomas Tatar who scores the game winner for the Canadiens defeating the Knights 5-4. David Schoen reports from Montreal.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Senators On The Road
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights win against the Senators.
Gallant on Toronto loss
Gallant on Pacioretty
Gallant on how season has gone
Pacioretty on possible return
Gallant and Marchessault on Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant and Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault comment on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron
Coach Gerard Gallant on former Knights player David Perron (Dave Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marchessault on Perron
VGS themed games from AGS at G2E Global Gaming Expo
A Golden Knights-themed slot machine was on display Tuesday at the G2E Global Gaming Expo as AGS showed two products that came out of a 3-year contract with the Knights. A video roulette game featuring a Knights helmet and an enormous slot machine were on the floor along with Knights cheerleaders, the Drumbots and Chance, the Knights' mascot. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights talk after practice
Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin in the locker room on Wed. October 3, 2018.
Vegas Golden Knights show support at blood drive
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team showed up for a community blood drive on the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting, Oct. 1, 2018. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Golden Knights/NHL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Golden Knights/NHL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like