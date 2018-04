The Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip is showing her true colors for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Statue of Liberty at New York-New York shows her Vegas pride. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers at New York-New York dressed Lady Liberty in a Golden Knights jersey early Friday morning. They tried to complete the job on Wednesday, before the Golden Knights first NHL playoff game, but the winds were too strong.

The Golden Knights play their second playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings tonight at T-Mobile Arena, which sits next to New York-New-York.