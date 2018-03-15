Malcolm Subban, James Neal set to return for Golden Knights

Forward James Neal and goaltender Malcolm Subban practiced with the team Thursday and could be available when the Knights host Minnesota Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban warms up before the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Golden Knights took two more steps toward a full roster Thursday.

Forward James Neal and goaltender Malcolm Subban practiced without restrictions at City National Arena and could be in the lineup Friday against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena. Coach Gerard Gallant said a decision will be made as to the duo’s availability after Friday’s morning skate.

“It’s always tough when you’re sitting out,” said Subban, who sustained an upper-body injury Feb. 8 and last played Feb. 2 against the Wild, losing 5-2. “You don’t want to be out for a long period of time.”

The team gave Marc-Andre Fleury Thursday off after he allowed four goals in 11 shots and was pulled 2:31 into the second period of Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to New Jersey. Gallant didn’t say who his goaltender will be against the Wild, but Subban said he’s ready to see some action.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I’ve been trying to pay attention to details, the little things that matter a lot. I just want to prepare and be ready.”

Neal, who has not played since Feb. 26 when he appeared to have injured his hand against Los Angeles, has battled injury and illness for nearly a month. He has played in only one of the Knights’ last 12 games.

“It sucks being hurt and not being around the guys,” said Neal, who is the team’s sixth-leading scorer with 40 points (24 goals, 16 assists). “But I’m looking forward to getting back.”

Neal skated with William Karlsson and Tomas Hyka at practice as Hyka took over for Jonathan Marchessault, who also had the day off. Gallant said it’s possible Neal will take Reilly Smith’s spot on the Knights’ top line if he’s in the lineup. Neal has skated with Erik Haula and David Perron most of the year on the second line.

“We’re not sure but we’re thinking about it,” Gallant said of moving up Neal.

Smith skated on his own after practice, but there’s no timetable for his return. Smith was injured March 6 at Columbus and has missed the last four games.

Wild without Spurgeon

The Wild will be without one of its top defensemen Friday as Jared Spurgeon is out four weeks after suffering a partial tear of his hamstring in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to Colorado.

Minnesota has had at least one player out with an injury in 61 of its 70 games this season.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.