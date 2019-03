Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates towards the net during warmups of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arenain Las Vegas, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Mark Stone signed an eight-year extension with the Golden Knights worth an average annual value of $9.5 million, the team announced Friday.

Stone, 26, was acquired by the Knights on Feb. 25 in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. His new deal runs through the 2026-27 season.

