Sharks beat Golden Knights in 2OT, force Game 7 — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) and backup goaltender Aaron Dell (30) embrace goaltender Martin Jones after the team's double overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) block a shot from Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A phalanx of Golden Knights players surround the net in order to get the puck out as San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) looks on during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) gets tripped up in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. As San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) looks on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant argues a point with a referee during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks as a puck bounces off the post during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) battles in close for a shot attempt over Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

/s19 attempts to turn the corner for a shot over Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) crashes the boards with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) nearly taps a goal in as San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) looks on during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) drives San Jose Sharks center Gustav Nyquist (14) over the team box rail during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates the first goal of the night during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) looks to sneak in a goal over San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) watches an opportunity get away versus San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) crashes into Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks center Melker Karlsson (68) is pushed away by Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) slides into San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) after being tripped up by San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) just misses on a shot past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks to a loose puck deflected by San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) puts a big hit on San Jose Sharks right wing Joonas Donskoi (27) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) trips over San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) watch a puck fly in the air during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot in front of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks players including defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate a goal shot by center Logan Couture (39) during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) block a shot from Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) and defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) block a shot from Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) tries to shoot as he falls to the ice in front of San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) talks with teammates Tomas Nosek (92) and Cody Eakin (21) during the third period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players begin to fight with those from San Jose Sharks during the second overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A phalanx of Golden Knights players surround the net in order to get the puck out as San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) looks on during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the winning goal during the second overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) celebrates the winning goal by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) as Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates away during the second overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With a mid-afternoon start on a busy Easter Sunday, there still figured to be enough time to watch Game 6 without missing the newest episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Hopefully, the announced gathering of 18,458 at T-Mobile Arena set their DVRs, because they were witnesses to the second-longest game in Golden Knights history.

San Jose’s Tomas Hertl finally ended the drama when he scored short-handed with 8:43 remaining in the second overtime, handing the Knights a demoralizing 2-1 loss in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The Sharks, who got a franchise-record 58 saves from Martin Jones, will host the deciding game in the best-of-seven series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SAP Center. It is the first Game 7 in the Knights’ brief existence.

The longest game the Knights played was 95 minutes, 23 seconds in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinal against Los Angeles on April 13, 2018.

“We’re confident in the group that we have here,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “We’re a confident group. We’re a great hockey team. We just have to keep going and stick with it. If we keep playing the right way like we did tonight, I think we’ll get rewarded.”

The Knights were looking to clinch a series at home for the first time and were attempting to become the third team in NHL history to advance past the opening round of the playoffs in their first two seasons.

They couldn’t solve Jones, the embattled goaltender who was pulled twice earlier in the series but has stopped 88 of 91 shots in San Jose’s past two victories.

“He played well,” Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “We hit him a lot. We had our chances, we just couldn’t finish.”

The Knights squandered chances in the first period when Mark Stone and Tomas Nosek fired wide at an open net, and Jones’ confidence grew as the game went on.

He made 17 saves in the third period and surpassed the Sharks’ postseason record of 56 saves set by Wade Flaherty in 1995 and the overall mark of 57 held by Jeff Hackett (Dec. 26, 1992).

“Our group has never lost faith in him,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “We knew he was capable of this and we needed him tonight. He was our best player.”

The Knights were in control during the second overtime and went on the power play midway through the period when Barclay Goodrow slashed Reilly Smith.

But Hertl, who boldly proclaimed after San Jose’s Game 5 win that there would be a Game 7, picked up the puck in the neutral zone and fired a shot from distance that fooled Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Knights defenseman Shea Theodore hit Hertl’s stick as he was shooting, altering the trajectory of the shot.

Hertl is the first player in league history to score a short-handed winner in a multiple-overtime playoff game.

“I thought we played great,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “Goaltenders were great at both ends and when it goes five periods and a 2-1 final, it’s a hell of a game. Lots of energy. Lots of fresh legs. In overtime, not as many fresh legs, but it was a hell of a game.”

The Knights struggled to breakout against San Jose’s forecheck early before eventually finding their legs in a high-paced first period.

But San Jose was able to grab the lead with 8.1 seconds left when Logan Couture sent a low slapper past Fleury after Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland misplayed the puck in the neutral zone.

Marchessault answered in the second period for the Knights after he had two good chances thwarted earlier.

Jones gave up a long rebound on Theodore’s shot and Marchessault kicked the puck onto his blade before flipping in a backhand with 8:40 remaining in the period.

“We definitely keep positive and keep going,” Marchessault said. “They get one little crack at it and sneak one by (Fleury). It’s obviously disappointing. I think tonight we should’ve won, but who cares? We’ve got to go to Game 7 and get it done over there.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.