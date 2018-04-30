Sharks button up between blue lines to even series with Knights

San Jose limited the space Vegas skaters had to operate in Game 2 and it helped spark a dramatic win and a road split in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) watch the puck pass by during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Sharks were pleased to be home after tying their Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden Knights with a dramatic double-overtime victory.

It’s a scenario that hardly seemed likely after San Jose dropped a 7-0 decision in the opener at T-Mobile Arena.

“I think we feel pretty good,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Sunday. “After the way Game 1 ended and with (Evander) Kane going out (with a one-game suspension), I don’t think any of you guys thought we’d be coming out of there with a split.

“I think our group felt we knew we didn’t play like we needed to in Game 1. We were capable of better and despite the fact we had the adversity of Kane being out of the lineup, we could get the job done and we did.”

The Sharks bounced back in large part by cleaning up mistakes between the blue lines and finding ways to negate the Knights’ speed.

“When we are playing well, we are limiting time and space and taking away the room the other team has to operate,” said DeBoer, who gave his team Sunday off. “That’s always been our game. That got away from us in Game 1. We gave them too much room and got burned for it, so we got it fixed.”

The Sharks were rewarded with a 4-3 victory in a game in which they found a way to frustrate the Knights into several uncharacteristic mistakes. Among them: 22 penalty minutes and 15 giveaways.

“We got a little too confident after Game 1 and we came out slow and we just have to fix that and focus on that for a good start in Game 3,” Knights defenseman Shea Theodore said. “We can’t take so many penalties. Obviously, when you’re in the box a good portion of the night, it’s not going to go well for you. It bit us in the ass.”

San Jose took advantage with two power-play goals, including the game-winner by Logan Couture early in the second overtime.

The Sharks were particularly effective in the second period, which has been a trait of DeBoer’s team all season.

San Jose outscored opponents 89-71 in the second period during the regular season and had an 8-1 advantage against Anaheim in a first-round sweep.

After William Karlsson scored just 26 seconds into the second period on Saturday, the Sharks responded with three consecutive goals.

“We talk a lot about our second periods,” DeBoer said before the series opener in Las Vegas. “Our game is built on our second periods. With the long change, if you can get possession of the puck and maintain it and out-change the other team, that can really drive momentum.

“I think our team is built for that. We have that mindset and our team recognizes the advantage of that and they take pride in it.”

Even so, San Jose still needed to survive an overturned Knights goal due to goaltender interference, before finally winning on Couture’s overtime goal, his second of the game.

“It doesn’t always happen that way even when you’re playing well,” Pavelski said. “For us to finish it off was important.”

The Sharks will also get a big boost with the return of Kane for Game 3.

“I said (Saturday) that we had won a lot of games prior to getting him and I was very confident in our group being able to go out and get the job done and we did,” DeBoer said. “Obviously, he’s a big addition for us and we’re a better team with him in the lineup, but I think we are the sum of our parts. If he goes out again or someone else misses time, we’re capable of overcoming that.”

