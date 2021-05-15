2 key Golden Knights don’t practice before playoffs begin

The Golden Knights may be missing a pair of key regulars when they take on the Minnesota Wild in their first playoff game Sunday.

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Alec Martinez didn’t practice Saturday, one day before the team is set to open its first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild.

Coach Pete DeBoer said Pacioretty and Martinez are considered game-time decisions for Sunday. The same goes for forwards Ryan Reaves and Tomas Nosek, who practiced fully Saturday. Right wing Alex Tuch also practiced Saturday after sitting out the third period of the Knights’ final regular-season game Wednesday.

Pacioretty missed the final six games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, and Martinez missed the last two.

Pacioretty led the Knights in goals with 24 and was second in points with 51. Martinez had an impressive first full season with the team, scoring 32 points and leading the NHL in blocked shots with 168.

Reaves hasn’t played since April 11, and Nosek hasn’t since April 24 with undisclosed injuries. Reaves was in his usual spot at fourth-line right wing Saturday, while Nosek took Pacioretty’s spot at first-line left wing.

