3 takeaways from Golden Knights’ loss: Sharks bite late

The Golden Knights blew a third-period lead and lost their second consecutive game after winning nine straight, suffering a rare defeat to the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes another stop over San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) with teammate defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defending moves in during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) tangles with San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning (5) on the boards during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) eyes the puck with San Jose Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna (24) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) has a shot blocked by San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) leaps to avoid a shot on goal as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) is flat out on the ice as the puck goes into the net shot from Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) is celebrated for his score by teammates over the San Jose Sharks during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) eyes a puck with teammate defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) as San Jose Sharks left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) moves in during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits some water during a timeout versus the San Jose Sharks during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) takes down San Jose Sharks left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (10) during the second period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) eyes a shot close in as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends the net during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) eyes the puck close in as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends the net during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) eyes the puck getting away as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends the net during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) eyes the puck getting away as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) defends the net during the third period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Timo Meier punched the air with his right fist as he skated through the left circle of the Golden Knights’ zone.

The San Jose Sharks left wing had just delivered a gut punch for his second straight visit to T-Mobile Arena. This one didn’t sting the Knights as much as the last one. But it still hurt.

Meier scored a last-second, game-tying goal in his last visit April 24 in the Sharks’ shootout win that dealt the Knights’ playoff hopes a serious blow. This time he drew a trip from left wing Reilly Smith and scored on the subsequent power play to put San Jose ahead 3-2 with 2:48 remaining.

The Sharks added two empty-net goals for a 5-2 victory Tuesday, their third straight win. It was only San Jose’s second regulation win in 25 meetings between the teams and its first since Jan. 10, 2019.

The Knights lost twice in a row for the first time all season. Meier ensured it happened in painful fashion.

“They just hung around and hung around (and) got a nice goal,” left wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “It was just a bad night for us.”

The Knights started strong coming off a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, which ended their nine-game winning streak one shy of the franchise record. Center Jack Eichel scored with 3.9 seconds left in the first period for a 1-0 lead.

The Sharks angered the crowd with their game-tying goal. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault lost his stick while battling defenseman Mario Ferraro at the offensive blue line and talked to an official on his way off the ice after not drawing a slashing penalty.

San Jose went the other way and scored with play not stopping. Right wing Luke Kunin scored his third goal on a rebound 8:05 into the second period for his 100th NHL point.

Marchessault answered back for the Knights. He scored on a perfectly placed shot over goaltender James Reimer’s left shoulder to put his team back ahead with 4:07 remaining in the second.

But the Knights, who entered Tuesday 7-0-0 when leading after two periods, couldn’t close out the game.

Left wing Matt Nieto tied the score 1:03 into the third. That set the stage for Meier’s dramatic finish. Center Logan Couture and Ferraro finished off the Sharks’ victory with two empty-net goals.

The five goals were the most the Knights have allowed in a game this season. They’ve given up three or more in their past five games. They allowed three goals only three times in their first 11 games.

“They got some good bounces and scored,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “We know we can play better. It wasn’t good enough.”

1. Power-play contrast

Meier’s late game-winner came just after the Knights had a power-play chance of their own. They didn’t capitalize.

The Knights, who entered Tuesday 5-for-14 on the power play in November, were 0-for-3 against the Sharks. San Jose’s second-ranked penalty kill gave up only two shots in six minutes.

2. Goalie duel

Both goaltenders performed well for most of the game. Reimer emerged the winner.

The 34-year-old made 24 saves for his first win in two tries against the Knights this season. Rookie goaltender Logan Thompson also made 24 saves in the loss. His personal six-game winning streak, the longest active one in the NHL, was snapped.

3. Eichel’s milestone

Eichel’s goal was the 400th point of his career. It took him 426 games to get there.

The 26-year-old leads the Knights with 20 points in 17 games. His goal was his 10th of the season, making him the 14th player in the NHL to reach double digits this season.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.