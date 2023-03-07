3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Poor start ends winning streak

The Golden Knights lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since the All-Star break, falling to the Florida Panthers in the first game of a five-game road trip.

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, right, falls on Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, center, scuffles with Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden, right, as defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) pulls on Gudas during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) passes against Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) slide across the ice after colliding during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura (28) and center Nick Cousins (21) celebrate with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after the Panthers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) attempts a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill dives on the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) attempts a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The pass bounced inches from Jack Eichel’s stick, barely escaping his grasp in front of the Florida Panthers’ near-empty net.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault sent a great feed to his red-hot center late in the third period at FLA Live Arena. It caught goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky out of position. But like so many of the Knights’ scoring chances Tuesday, it didn’t result in a goal.

The Panthers survived the close call to earn a crucial 2-1 win in their fight for the NHL playoffs. Florida took a 2-0 lead in the second period and held on to move two points back of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knights were left to ruminate on the poor start and missed chances that led to the end of their three-game winning streak. They lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since the All-Star break to start a five-game road trip, tied for their longest of the season.

“We just weren’t ready to start the game,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “That’s kind of where it came down to bite us.”

It was clear what coach Bruce Cassidy thought of the Knights’ start by the beginning of the second period.

He switched up three of his forward lines, only leaving the top group of Eichel, Marchessault and left wing Ivan Barbashev intact. The defense pairs were juggled at times, too.

The changes came after a first period in which the Knights (38-20-6) allowed far too many chances from the slot. Ryan Lomberg converted one 4:25 into the first to put Florida (32-27-6) up 1-0.

Things didn’t change immediately to start the second. Center Aleksander Barkov gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead from right in front of the crease 4:05 after the first intermission.

“We probably gave up more slot shots than any other game this year,” left wing Reilly Smith said. “We have to do better collapsing in front and making sure they’re not getting those looks, especially as often as they were.”

The deficit seemed to spark the Knights.

Theodore got them within 2-1 with a one-timer on the power play with 6:37 remaining in the second period. The Knights then had chances to tie the game. Theodore and Barbashev generated a two-on-one. Right wing Michael Amadio had a great look from in tight on the power play. Eichel got his late opportunity.

But the Knights didn’t bury any of them.

They fell to 1-3-1 in their history at FLA Live Arena. The Panthers picked up their third win in four games.

”We didn’t put any pressure on them in the first period,” Cassidy said. “We chased the game the whole night and never caught up to it.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Hill stands tall

Goaltender Adin Hill made 33 saves, his fifth-highest total of the season.

The 26-year-old continued his strong play since the All-Star break. He is 6-2 in that span with a .929 save percentage.

He has stepped up with goaltenders Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit on injured reserve, and goaltender Jonathan Quick coming to the Knights via trade.

“He was amazing tonight,” Theodore said. “I don’t know how many point-blank saves he made.”

2. Power-play tally

Theodore’s goal was the Knights’ first on the power play in six games.

The team is 3-for-43 on the man advantage since the last time it played the Panthers on Jan. 12, when captain Mark Stone suffered a back injury that required surgery.

The Knights at least drew four power-play opportunities Tuesday, tied for their fifth-most in a game.

“We kind of let them off the hook,” Smith said. “We could’ve created a couple more opportunities. We just have to be sharper out there.”

3. Theodore’s streak

Theodore scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season and the seventh time in his career.

The 27-year-old has been on an impressive run since the All-Star break. His 13 points in 13 games in that span is tied for the sixth-most among NHL defensemen.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.