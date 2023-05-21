3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Chandler Stephenson’s son gets present

Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime to spark the Golden Knights past the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores the game-winning goal on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), center, celebrates their 3-2 victory against Dallas Stars with his teammates after the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrate after Stone scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans cheer after right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) tied the score during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after winning Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in overtime against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), right, celebrates his teammates after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kane Dorsey, 7, left, Brayden Dorsey, 7, Kennedy Livingston, 7, and Avery Bloch, 6, cheer for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), second from right, celebrates with Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) asDallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) looks down during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cheers after scoring on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars center Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), not seen, as Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) tries to defend during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Dallas Stars celebrate after left wing Jason Robertson (21) scored during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) can’t make the save on a shot by Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, back left, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with his teammates Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right, and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) looks on. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A member of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) cannot stop a shot by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegan Wanda Truesdill cheers for the Golden Knights before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) tangles with Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kennedy Livingston, 7, cheers as a parade lead by the Golden Knights Ice Crew and Drum Line heads to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) reacts after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, out of frame, scored on him while Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights and Dallas Stars fans cheer before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scored during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hotel-casino owner Derek Stevens, center left, and Mark Wahlberg, center right, watch the Golden Knights play the Dallas Stars during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) cannot stop a shot by Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) tangles with and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) along the boards during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Knight Line by Drumbots performs before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) blocks the puck before it reaches goaltender Adin Hill (33) while Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) attempts to score during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights mascot Chance parades to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81), center, celebrates his teammates, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) after scoring against Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Vivas cheerleaders perform before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) battles for the puck on the ice with Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) prepares to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights drumline by Drumbots and the Vegas Vivas parade to T-Mobile Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) falls over Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) after taking a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of the Golden Belles perform before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skate for an airborne puck during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) try to shoot against Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) as Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks on during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans Melissa Brown of Ely, Nev., and her husband Kelly take a selfie before the Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) scores a goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) as Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) looks on during the overtime of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. Vegas won 3-2. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reaches to block while Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) takes a shot on goal during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) dives but misses the save on Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson’s shot while Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) watch the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Golden Knights fan wears a Chance head piece during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defensemen Alec Martinez (23) and Alex Pietrangelo, behind center, guard the net and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) and center Radek Faksa (12) skate through during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dallas Stars centers Roope Hintz (24) and Joe Pavelski (16) hit Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) to the boards during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts to score on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights skate to dog-pile center Chandler Stephenson, second from left, after he scored the game-winning goal during overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate their during overtime win in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Stone, with the Golden Knights piling on one another behind the Dallas Stars’ net, with the announced crowd of 18,358 at T-Mobile Arena erupting in jubilation, made sure to pick up Ford Stephenson’s first birthday present.

The Knights captain grabbed the puck that had just gone off Ford’s father Chandler’s stick and into the net to end a roller coaster of a game for the team and Stephenson. The Stars led twice Sunday trying to return home with a 1-1 tie in the Western Conference Final. But the Knights wouldn’t let that happen, even when they weren’t at their best.

Stephenson scored his first playoff overtime goal 1:12 into the extra session to cap a 3-2 win in Game 2 one day before his son’s birthday. He said the puck that gave the Knights a 2-0 series lead, the third in franchise history, is likely ticketed for Ford’s room.

“To be able to get a game winner, it’s pretty special,” Stephenson said. “I haven’t really thought about it or it hasn’t really hit me that it happened. It’s cool … obviously to go up 2-0 is important for our group.”

Stephenson’s game in many ways mirrored the Knights’ play.

They started well, even though the Stars struck first 2:47 into the first period off a goal from defenseman Miro Heiskanen. The Knights still had plenty of good moments and tied the game with a five-on-three power-play goal from Stone, with Stephenson getting the primary assist.

Things bogged down from there. Stephenson was called for two penalties before the end of the second period, and the Knights’ offense threw away chances. They had 10 shots on goal through two periods. They missed 10 shots in that same time frame and had an additional five blocked.

“They were checking well,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t executing well early on. I think there was a little level of frustration in the second period.”

But the Knights never quit. And their defense in front of goaltender Adin Hill was strong enough to prevent Dallas from pulling away.

That set up a heroic moment from two of the Knights’ best players. Center Jack Eichel took advantage of a turnover from defenseman Ryan Suter to set up right wing Jonathan Marchessault for a game-tying goal with 2:22 left in the third period. Eichel took two quick looks over his shoulder before getting the puck below the goal line from left wing Ivan Barbashev and sent a perfect backhand pass to Marchessault in the slot.

Stephenson’s line took over from there to score in overtime for the second straight game. Left wing Brett Howden got the goal in Game 1. This time it was Stephenson, the first-time All Star in 2023 who has 13 points in 13 playoff games.

He and Knights didn’t play their best. They still made plays when it counted, which has them halfway to returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

“(Stephenson’s) been awesome all playoffs and all season long,” Eichel said. “It’s great to see him get rewarded. He’s one of the more underrated players in our league.”

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Another comeback

Add another one to the list.

The Knights allowed the first goal for the 10th time in 13 playoff games. Yet again, it didn’t matter. They improved to 7-3 when conceding first and recorded their eighth comeback win this postseason.

The team’s resilience continues to push it forward in tough moments. The Knights improved to 3-0 in overtime in the playoffs, while the Stars fell to 0-4.

“We trust our game,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “We feel like the process is going to work, whether it’s a win or not. We have a lot of faith in this room. Everybody’s on the same page.”

2. Hill stands tall

Stephenson got the chance to win the game because of Hill.

Hill turned aside a shot from rookie center Wyatt Johnston from 11 feet 28 seconds into overtime to make sure play continued. It was one of 26 saves the 27-year-old made to improve his record to 5-1 this postseason.

Hill, who took over the starting job when goaltender Laurent Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury in the second round, has a .930 save percentage in seven playoff games.

“He’s probably the difference in the game,” Eichel said. “Made some huge saves, and none bigger than the one in overtime. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

3. Theodore steps up

Cassidy, assistant coach John Stevens and defenseman Shea Theodore sat down Saturday to dig into the 27-year-old’s game in the playoffs. On Sunday, Theodore was given the traditional Elvis wig and glasses as the Knights’ player of the game.

Theodore looked more like himself after a difficult second-round series against Edmonton in which he had two assists, took three penalties and was the only defenseman on the team who wasn’t a plus at five-on-five. He was plus-1 Sunday and took the shot that set up Stephenson’s winner.

“He needed to have a real positive game,” Cassidy said. “He did. Hopefully it just makes him better as we go along.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.