3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Defensive effort closes out Game 5
The Golden Knights struck for three goals in the second period, with Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague scoring in a Game 5 victory Friday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Golden Knights’ largest crowd of the season was on its feet for a full minute to cheer every escape from the defensive zone, every cleared puck down the ice.
The Knights needed to defend a one-goal lead for 17:40 against the best offensive team in the NHL without their No. 1 defenseman Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Through determination, effort and a lift from an announced crowd of 18,519, they got it done.
Goaltender Adin Hill, in his second career playoff start, stopped the final eight shots he faced to close out the Knights’ 4-3 lead in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Oilers got within a goal on center Connor McDavid’s second power-play tally 2:40 into the third period, but couldn’t close the gap any further.
The win gives the Knights a 3-2 series lead. They can reach their fourth semifinal in six seasons with a victory in Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place. The winner of Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 advances 78.9 percent of the time.
“Say what you want about the game, whatever happens out there, we found a way to get it done,” defenseman Nic Hague said. “That’s all that matters to us in here.”
The Knights’ excellent final defensive push didn’t come without stress.
They flipped a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead in the second period after the fastest three goals in franchise history. Captain Mark Stone, left wing Reilly Smith and Hague scored 89 seconds apart to chase rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner for the second time in the series.
Skinner, who gave up four goals on 23 shots, was also pulled in Game 3.
The sequence appeared to put the Knights in control. Then one play put the outcome back in flux.
Right wing Keegan Kolesar was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding defenseman Mattias Ekholm with 24 seconds remaining in the second. That gave the Oilers’ top-ranked power play — which scored on its first two opportunities — a lot of time to work with on a fresh sheet of ice to start the third.
Making the task more daunting, the Knights were playing without No. 1 defenseman and top penalty killer Alex Pietrangelo. He was suspended one game for slashing Edmonton center Leon Draisaitl at the end of Game 4.
McDavid scored once for the Oilers. Edmonton didn’t get anything else. Hill turned aside the other six shots he faced during the penalty kill to keep the Knights ahead.
Edmonton couldn’t find another goal even when backup goaltender Jack Campbell left the net with less than two minutes to play.
The Knights have won Game 6 both times in their history when they’ve won Game 5 of a 2-2 series.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Eichel’s dominance
Playing in his first postseason, Eichel looks as comfortable as can be.
He had a goal and two assists for his third three-point game of the playoffs. He also drew two penalties 44 seconds apart in the second period to give the Knights a five-on-three power play. Stone and Smith scored on the subsequent opportunities. It was Smith’s first goal of the playoffs.
Eichel’s 13 points in the postseason lead the team. His six goals match the most in team history through 10 games.
2. Lineup changes
Both teams made changes with their No. 1 defensemen suspended for Game 5.
Defenseman Ben Hutton made his second appearance of the playoffs with Pietrangelo out. Hutton took Pietrangelo’s spot on the first pair with defenseman Alec Martinez and on the point of the second power-play unit.
The Oilers put in Philip Broberg for defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was suspended for instigating a fight with Hague with 50 seconds left in Game 4. Broberg took two holding penalties in 6:01 of ice time.
3. McDavid’s magic
McDavid, on the same day he was named a Hart Trophy finalist for the fifth time in eight seasons, reminded everyone how special he is.
The 26-year-old finished with two goals for his fourth multipoint game of the series. He also scored two goals in a playoff game for the fourth time in his career.
His 19 points in 11 games are the most in the NHL in the postseason.
Series glance
Game 1 — Knights 6, Oilers 4
Game 2 — Oilers 5, Knights 1
Game 3 — Knights 5, Oilers 1
Game 4 — Oilers 4, Knights 1
Game 5 — Knights 4, Oilers 3
Game 6 — TBD Sunday, Rogers Place (TBA)
Game 7* — TBD Tuesday, T-Mobile Arena (TNT)
* If necessary