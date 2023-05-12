3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Defensive effort closes out Game 5

The Golden Knights struck for three goals in the second period, with Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague scoring in a Game 5 victory Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights embrace right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights including center Ivan Barbashev (49) gather around right wing Reilly Smith (19) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates a score with teammate Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) drives Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) hangs onto Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) while he passes during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) was given a penalty for holding. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Vegas Belles parade toward T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) rejects a shot attempt by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate after Hague scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans wear golden clothing before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) while Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) close in on the net during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knight welcomes the fans against the Edmonton Oilers before the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) misses the save on a goal shot by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, out of frame, during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights fans get seriously pumped after a fourth goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights gather on the ice after winning Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after left wing Zach Hyman (18) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sports Net Edmonton reporter Gene Principe is surrounded by fans outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) scores on Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Theresa Unis, left, Kat Seeker and Breigh Redding dance outside T-Mobile Arena before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) is pushed on a shot by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) into goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) shoves Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais (73) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Eichel was charged with a penalty for roughing. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights celebrate after defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan McLeod (71) slams Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) into the boards during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dion Glenn, center left, a Golden Knights fan, interrupts Edmonton Oilers fans while they cheer for television cameras before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a puck off his chest from Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) with Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) assisting in defense during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights fans celebrate after their team scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) checks Edmonton Oilers left wing Warren Foegele (37) into the boards during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Actor Josh Duhamel throws a dunk-tank ball at an Edmonton Oilers dressed subject before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) battles for control of the puck over Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights line up to congratulate goaltender Adin Hill (33) after they won Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights take the ice during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights bench congratulates defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) on his goal during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An Edmonton Oilers fan enjoys some Doritos outside before facing the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after center Connor McDavid (97) scored during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) while Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) attempts to block during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights gather around Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) after he scored during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) readies to score past Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) and goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing and captain Mark Stone (61) congratulates goaltender Adin Hill (33) after they won Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ largest crowd of the season was on its feet for a full minute to cheer every escape from the defensive zone, every cleared puck down the ice.

The Knights needed to defend a one-goal lead for 17:40 against the best offensive team in the NHL without their No. 1 defenseman Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Through determination, effort and a lift from an announced crowd of 18,519, they got it done.

Goaltender Adin Hill, in his second career playoff start, stopped the final eight shots he faced to close out the Knights’ 4-3 lead in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers got within a goal on center Connor McDavid’s second power-play tally 2:40 into the third period, but couldn’t close the gap any further.

The win gives the Knights a 3-2 series lead. They can reach their fourth semifinal in six seasons with a victory in Sunday’s Game 6 at Rogers Place. The winner of Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 advances 78.9 percent of the time.

“Say what you want about the game, whatever happens out there, we found a way to get it done,” defenseman Nic Hague said. “That’s all that matters to us in here.”

The Knights’ excellent final defensive push didn’t come without stress.

They flipped a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 lead in the second period after the fastest three goals in franchise history. Captain Mark Stone, left wing Reilly Smith and Hague scored 89 seconds apart to chase rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner for the second time in the series.

Skinner, who gave up four goals on 23 shots, was also pulled in Game 3.

The sequence appeared to put the Knights in control. Then one play put the outcome back in flux.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding defenseman Mattias Ekholm with 24 seconds remaining in the second. That gave the Oilers’ top-ranked power play — which scored on its first two opportunities — a lot of time to work with on a fresh sheet of ice to start the third.

Making the task more daunting, the Knights were playing without No. 1 defenseman and top penalty killer Alex Pietrangelo. He was suspended one game for slashing Edmonton center Leon Draisaitl at the end of Game 4.

McDavid scored once for the Oilers. Edmonton didn’t get anything else. Hill turned aside the other six shots he faced during the penalty kill to keep the Knights ahead.

Edmonton couldn’t find another goal even when backup goaltender Jack Campbell left the net with less than two minutes to play.

The Knights have won Game 6 both times in their history when they’ve won Game 5 of a 2-2 series.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Eichel’s dominance

Playing in his first postseason, Eichel looks as comfortable as can be.

He had a goal and two assists for his third three-point game of the playoffs. He also drew two penalties 44 seconds apart in the second period to give the Knights a five-on-three power play. Stone and Smith scored on the subsequent opportunities. It was Smith’s first goal of the playoffs.

Eichel’s 13 points in the postseason lead the team. His six goals match the most in team history through 10 games.

2. Lineup changes

Both teams made changes with their No. 1 defensemen suspended for Game 5.

Defenseman Ben Hutton made his second appearance of the playoffs with Pietrangelo out. Hutton took Pietrangelo’s spot on the first pair with defenseman Alec Martinez and on the point of the second power-play unit.

The Oilers put in Philip Broberg for defenseman Darnell Nurse, who was suspended for instigating a fight with Hague with 50 seconds left in Game 4. Broberg took two holding penalties in 6:01 of ice time.

3. McDavid’s magic

McDavid, on the same day he was named a Hart Trophy finalist for the fifth time in eight seasons, reminded everyone how special he is.

The 26-year-old finished with two goals for his fourth multipoint game of the series. He also scored two goals in a playoff game for the fourth time in his career.

His 19 points in 11 games are the most in the NHL in the postseason.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.