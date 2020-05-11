AHL cancels remainder of regular season, playoffs

The American Hockey League canceled the remainder of its regular season and playoffs Monday following a vote by the league’s Board of Governors.

Chicago Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk defends the net in the second period of Game 4 of the Calder Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, against the Charlotte Checkers at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. (Chicago Wolves via Flickr)

The league has been paused since March 12 because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and will not crown a champion for the first time in its 84-year history.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season,” AHL president and CEO David Andrews said in a statement. “We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

“The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The official announcement puts an end to the Golden Knights’ affiliation with the Chicago Wolves, who finished the season 27-26-5-3 and fourth in the Central Division.

The Knights will have a new AHL affiliate when next season begins after purchasing the San Antonio franchise and relocating it to Henderson.

