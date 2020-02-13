Golden Knights’ AHL team to play at Orleans Arena

The Golden Knights’ new minor league affiliate plans to play its home games at Orleans Arena, team president Kerry Bubolz announced Wednesday.

Construction continues on the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of South Water Street and West Atlantic Avenue in downtown Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The team will begin play for the 2020-21 season, pending approval from the American Hockey League Board of Governors.

“We look forward to working with our partners at Boyd Gaming to create a memorable, best-in-class fan experience in one of the leading multipurpose sports and entertainment facilities in the nation,” Bubolz said in a statement. “Additional updates regarding the Vegas Golden Knights AHL affiliate and subsequent plans will be communicated when appropriate.”

The Knights announced Feb. 6 they purchased the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL and planned to relocate the franchise to the Las Vegas Valley. Majority owner Bill Foley confirmed last week the team planned to play at Orleans Arena and will be headquartered at the under-construction Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.

Foley submitted a trademark application to name the minor league team the Silver Knights and also has considered team names based on local reptiles and predatory birds.

The Knights’ current affiliation with the Chicago Wolves is set to end after the season, according to Wolves chairman Don Levin.

Orleans Arena was the home of the Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL from 2003 to 2014.

“We are excited and honored to partner with the Vegas Golden Knights in bringing AHL hockey to the Orleans Arena next season,” said Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming president and CEO. “The arrival of AHL hockey is great news for our entire community, and we look forward to helping the Golden Knights organization further expand professional hockey in southern Nevada.”

Season tickets for the AHL team can be purchased for a $50 per-seat refundable deposit at http://vgk.io/ahl-vegas. The Knights confirmed that more than 4,000 deposits have already been put down.

