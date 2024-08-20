Knights sign former 1st-round pick to training camp tryout deal

The Golden Knights signed a veteran forward who has battled injuries in recent seasons to a professional tryout agreement Tuesday.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrates after teammate Paul LaDue (38) scores a second-period goal during game two of their first-round playoff series with the Golden Knights on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights signed forward Tanner Pearson to a professional tryout agreement, the team announced Tuesday.

Pearson has played 644 NHL games in his career with four different teams. He appeared in 54 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring five goals and 13 points.

Injuries have affected Pearson the past two seasons.

He hurt his hand Nov. 9, 2022, while playing for the Vancouver Canucks. The injury took five surgeries to repair, according to CHEK TV. The Canucks then traded Pearson to Montreal in September for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson suffered an upper-body injury Dec. 10 that kept him out for a month.

The 32-year-old was picked in the first round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. He won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014 after scoring 12 points in 24 playoff games. Pearson scored a career-high 24 goals for Los Angeles during the 2016-17 season.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.