Golden Knights’ new AHL team could be called Silver Knights

Knights owner Bill Foley said Friday that he is mulling names for the Las Vegas Valley’s new minor league hockey team, but he has one that is “right at the top of the list.”

The Henderson Convention Center before a demolition ceremony to promote the Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena Monday, June 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Wranglers players salute the crowd after their 3-2 loss to the Alaska Aces during of game 4 of the first round of the 2014 ECHL Kelly Cup playoff hockey game at the Orleans Arena Las Vegas Friday, April 25, 2014. It was the Wranglers final game in franchise history. (Las Vegas Review Journal)

Aerial view of site of the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of Water Street and Atlantic Avenue on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Site preparation begins for the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of South Water Street and West Atlantic Avenue in downtown Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Site preparation begins for the new $25 million Henderson Community Ice Hockey Facility at the corner of South Water Street and West Atlantic Avenue in downtown Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance arrives at the Henderson Convention Center for a demolition ceremony to promote the Knights community ice arena Monday, June 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A minor league hockey team coming to the Las Vegas Valley next season could be called the Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights announced Thursday that it would relocate San Antonio’s American Hockey League team to Southern Nevada, but offered no details about the team’s name.

That changed Friday afternoon when Knights majority owner Bill Foley confirmed his group submitted a trademark application to keep the Silver Knights name an option for the team.

“It’s right at the top of the list,” Foley said.

The team is still working on finalizing the name, but Foley said it makes sense for the Silver Knights to co-exist with the Golden Knights. It would maintain what Foley, a graduate of West Point, considers the knights culture of protecting the unprotected.

“It’s kind of a logical step,” he said, adding that more news should be available within 30 days. The team currently is working on logos and color schemes.

Foley also confirmed the short-term plan for the AHL team to play at Orleans Arena. Despite reports that parent club could build arena for the minor league team in Henderson, he said no plan is finalized.

The AHL team will finish its season in San Antonio before relocating. The team then will be headquartered and will practice at the community ice arena being built in downtown Henderson.

As for the name, Silver Knights was one of final three names Foley considered for his NHL franchise. Desert Knights also considered.

A trail of public records discovered Friday connected the Silver Knights trademark application with the Golden Knights. Delaware-based company J. Jeans LLC submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Dec. 18 for the Silver Knights name.

The filing says the entity would offer entertainment services, “namely, ice hockey exhibitions.” The filing status shows the applicant has a real intention of using the name in the near future.

Records show J. Jeans LLC was formed by Marjorie Nemzura, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as vice president and assistant general counsel at Fidelity National Financial. Foley is chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Foley said he also has considered team names based on local reptiles, as well as types of predatory birds.

“You know, hawks, falcons,” he said.

Nevada Born

The Knights owner would not say if the team would be billed from Nevada, Las Vegas or somewhere else.

“I can’t say just yet,” he said.

The Golden Knights’ company, Black Knight Sports and Entertainment, has applied for multiple trademarks in recent months. Among them is “Nevada Born” for entertainment services, “namely, professional ice hockey exhibitions; providing a website featuring information in the field of professional ice hockey.”

The Golden Knights have used “Vegas Born” as the team slogan and in Twitter hashtags.

