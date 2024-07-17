Knights get new ECHL affiliate owned by former Heisman Trophy winner

Golden Knights development camp defenseman Jozef Viliam Kmec (79) rushes the puck down the ice during a scrimmage on the last day of Golden Knights development camp at City National Arena on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights have a new ECHL affiliate.

The organization entered a multiyear deal to partner with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Tuesday. The Knight Monsters replace the Knights’ previous ECHL affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The ECHL exists one step below the American Hockey League. The Knight Monsters are the ECHL’s newest franchise and are owned by former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. The team will begin play next season at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, putting all three teams under the Knights’ umbrella in one state.

“Two critical goals in our organization are to develop strong hockey players and grow the game of hockey in Nevada,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “Our new partnership with Tahoe ensures that our prospects will progress in a first-class environment and our hockey operations personnel will work with a great business staff to bring an exciting product to a new fanbase. We are very pleased to welcome the Knight Monsters here to Nevada.”

