Knights players reflect on Marchessault’s exit: ‘I love that guy’

Several Golden Knights players, while in town for the team’s annual charity softball game, said next year will be different without Jonathan Marchessault around.

Jonathan Marchessault may no longer be a Golden Knight, but he still had a presence at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday during the team’s annual charity softball game with the Raiders.

Marchessault was featured prominently in a video commemorating the Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship prior to the club’s 30-17 win in the Battle 4 Vegas. Shirts and sweaters with his No. 81 were scattered throughout the concourse.

It’s been two weeks since the franchise’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points stunned fans by signing a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators.

He was one of six free-agent departures the Knights suffered July 1.

“It’s never easy to see some of your best friends leave,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said.

Still, the NHL is a business. The Knights understand that.

It’s why Marchessault left the team that turned him into a household name. The Knights were not prepared to give Marchessault as long of a contract as Nashville was. So, he moved on. Those staying will have to adjust to losing one of the most vocal members of the locker room.

“It’s going to be a little bit quieter,” Whitecloud said, joking.

Whitecloud added Marchessault’s presence won’t be an easy one to replace.

“A lot of people don’t see what’s on the inside of the locker room. What us guys get to see,” Whitecloud said. “Just the person he is and the kind of competitor, teammate and friend he is.”

The Knights will need to find a way to replace Marchessault’s career-high 42 goals from last season and fill several other spots in the lineup.

Forwards Chandler Stephenson (Seattle), William Carrier (Carolina), Michael Amadio (Ottawa) and Anthony Mantha (Calgary) also left in free agency this offseason.

Right wing Brendan Brisson, whose father Pat represents Marchessault, is one player who could take on a larger role.

Brisson got to know Marchessault through his dad long before the 22-year-old was the Knights’ first-round pick in 2020. Brisson then spent even more time around Marchessault when he played his first 15 NHL games last season.

Brisson said Marchessault looked out for him and made sure he felt comfortable after he was called up for the first time Jan. 14.

“I’m obviously rooting for him,” Brisson said. “I love that guy. Going to miss him. I wish him all the best.”

Brisson is one candidate for the first-line right wing spot Marchessault left vacant next to center Jack Eichel.

He could be part of a youth movement for the Knights next season. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, 23, is another player who should get more of an opportunity. Defenseman Kaedan Korczak, 23, is expected to be in the NHL full-time next year.

“I’m confident going into camp,” Brisson said. “I’ve put in the work this summer to earn a spot on the team. I feel really good right now.”

Marchessault won’t return to Las Vegas until the Knights’ home finale April 12.

The team can’t spend all the intervening months dwelling on his absence. But they don’t deny it’s going to be weird to not have him around.

“He’s the kind of guy that, no matter what team he goes into, he’s going to fit in right away. Make everyone feel special and welcome,” Whitecloud said. “That’s just his personality.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.