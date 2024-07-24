97°F
Golden Knights

NHL draft prospects play street hockey with Las Vegas kids — PHOTOS

A draft prospect high-fives a local player during a street hockey camp at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Approximately 60 children were selected by the City of Las Vegas to participate in the camp, which was hosted by more than 25 2025 NHL draft prospects from all over the world. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 9:22 pm
 

About 60 boys and girls ages 8 to 14 participated in a street hockey camp Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

The children were selected by the city of Las Vegas to play alongside 2025 NHL draft prospects who were in town for their own camp.

The 2024 NHL draft was held at the Sphere in June.

