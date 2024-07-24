NHL draft prospects play street hockey with Las Vegas kids — PHOTOS
Boys and girls ages 8 to 14 participated in a street hockey camp with 2025 NHL draft prospects Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center.
About 60 boys and girls ages 8 to 14 participated in a street hockey camp Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center.
The children were selected by the city of Las Vegas to play alongside 2025 NHL draft prospects who were in town for their own camp.
The 2024 NHL draft was held at the Sphere in June.