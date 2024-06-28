NHL draft at Sphere provides viral moment, celebrity sighting — PHOTOS

There were no surprises Friday when the San Jose Sharks made the first pick of the NHL draft at Sphere. But there was a stunner at No. 3.

Boston University center Macklin Celebrini knew his name would go down in the NHL history books on Friday as the first pick of the 2024 draft by the San Jose Sharks.

The same thing happened with Tij Iginla, who became the first-ever selection of the Utah Hockey Club at No. 6.

Yet no player was as surprised when his name was called in front of a sellout crowd of 14,220 at Sphere as Oshawa right wing Beckett Sennecke. The third overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks, who was ranked 13th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, appeared shocked to hear his name called so early.

Sennecke turned to each member of his family and mouthed, “Oh my God.” Photos and video of his reaction immediately went viral.

“We had the interviews with teams on Thursday and Friday and Anaheim wasn’t one of the teams that talked to me,” Sennecke said. “I didn’t think they were really an option for me, so to hear my name called by them was definitely shocking.

“You hear the, ‘From Oshawa’ before your name and so you start to feel the butterflies and chills. Now it’s just excitement and happiness.”

Sennecke laughed and declined to answer when asked when he expected to be picked. He said he’s aware his reaction has already become an internet meme.

“I haven’t checked my phone because they told me to leave it with my parents,” Sennecke said. “When I open it, I’m going to be treated to some things I think.”

That wasn’t the only twist early in the draft.

Sennecke’s selection came between the Chicago Blackhawks taking Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov second overall and the Columbus Blue Jackets drafting Medicine Hat center Cayden Lindstrom fourth.

The Montreal Canadiens then brought Celine Dion onstage to help them select SKA St. Petersburg right wing Ivan Demidov fifth.

The drama made up for a first overall pick that has been obvious since the Sharks won the draft lottery in May.

“Once it’s official, it’s a pretty amazing feeling,” Celebrini said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I’m just so excited to join this organization.”

Celebrini, 18, scored 64 points in 38 games last season and became the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award for the best player in college hockey. Joe Thornton, who scored 1,055 points for the Sharks during a 15-season tenure, announced the pick.

“That was amazing,” Celebrini said. “He’s a legend of the game as a player and a person. It was pretty special to have him announce it.”

Iginla, the son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, became the first player ever drafted by Utah after the franchise was established from the inactive hockey operations of the Arizona Coyotes.

“It’s surreal,” Tij Iginla said. “I don’t think it has fully sunk in, but it’s exciting. It’s a huge honor for sure. … To be the first pick of a franchise is very cool.”

Iginla went five picks earlier than his dad, who scored 1,300 career points after being selected 11th overall by Dallas in 1995.

“He had a pretty good career,” Tij Iginla said. “So I guess I’ll have to start trying to build my resume.”

Iginla will have some help along the way.

Utah traded with Colorado to move back into the first round and select Barrie center Cole Beaudoin 24th overall. Utah gave up the 38th and 71st picks in addition to a 2025 second-round selection.

New owner Ryan Smith said before the draft the event was a big moment for his franchise.

“This is a milestone moment for our state and I think for hockey,” Smith said. “We’re excited. We could not be more thrilled this is happening. If you would have told me in February that we’d be sitting here today at the draft and less than 100 days from actually dropping the puck, I would have said you’re crazy. But the state is ready. We’re ready. Today is a big day.”

The Edmonton Oilers traded into the No. 32 spot to select London right wing Sam O’Reilly and complete the first round after about three-and-a-half hours. Rounds two through seven will be conducted Saturday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.