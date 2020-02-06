Golden Knights buy AHL franchise to relocate to Las Vegas Valley

The Golden Knights announced the purchase of the San Antonio franchise in the American Hockey League and are applying to relocate the club to the Las Vegas Valley.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

The Golden Knights announced Thursday the purchase of the San Antonio franchise in the American Hockey League and are applying to relocate the minor league club to the Las Vegas Valley.

The sale and relocation is subject to approval from the American Hockey League Board of Governors. The San Antonio Rampage are currently owned by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the NBA franchise.

The Knights have been affiliated with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL for the past three seasons.

The Rampage will continue to play in San Antonio through the end of 2019-20 regular season and playoffs before they are relocated to Henderson/Las Vegas for the the 2020-21 AHL season.

“Since our initial season-ticket drive began five years ago in February 2015, we have witnessed firsthand the incredible passion and enthusiasm our community has for hockey,” Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley said in a statement. “By every relevant metric, the growth of the game here the last few years at all levels has been remarkable. We could not be more proud to bring a second professional hockey club to the valley to accelerate this growth even further.”

