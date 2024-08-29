Knights to make 14 national TV appearances next season — FULL SCHEDULE

The Golden Knights will be making plenty of national TV appearances next season. Here is the list of their games on ESPN and TNT.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) winds up for a shot on goal past Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley (55) during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will be featured 14 times on national TV this season, the NHL announced Thursday.

The team’s appearances start with its season opener Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, which will air on TNT. It is one of six Knights games the network will broadcast.

ESPN will air eight of the team’s games. Two will appear on ABC, while two will be exclusive to ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Knights’ game against the Detroit Red Wings on March 16 will be carried locally on Vegas 34, but will air on TNT for out-of-market fans. The team’s other games will air on Vegas 34 and the KnightTime+ streaming service.

Here is the team’s full national TV schedule:

Oct. 9 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. (TNT, Max)

Oct. 22 — vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Oct. 30 — at Los Angeles, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Max)

Nov. 27 — at Colorado, 7 p.m. (TNT, Max)

Dec. 3 — vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Jan. 24 — at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 28 — vs. Dallas, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Feb. 8 — at Boston, 12:30 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

March 5 — vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Max)

March 16 — at Detroit, 10 a.m. (TNT, Max, truTV out-of-market only)

March 22 — vs. Detroit, 5 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

April 6 — at Vancouver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

April 8 — at Colorado, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

April 16 — at Vancouver, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, Max)

