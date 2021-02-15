Alex Pietrangelo keeps Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon in check

Alex Pietrangelo and defense partner Alec Martinez contained Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon in the Golden Knights’ 1-0 victory on Sunday.

When the Golden Knights signed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, it was with games like Sunday’s in mind.

Pietrangelo and defense partner Alec Martinez contained Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon, helping the Knights to a 1-0 victory over the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in a battle between the West Division favorites.

“Great players like that, they have the ability to crank it up and find another level at key moments,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought tonight he was exceptional. Obviously, with (Shea Theodore) out and playing that Colorado team with their depth and MacKinnon, who might be the best player in the league or in that conversation, that’s a big ask for our group. I thought him and (Martinez) tonight were fantastic.”

Pietrangelo was playing his third game since returning from the NHL’s COVID protocol-related absences list and looked like a Norris Trophy candidate for one of the few times since he signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract as a free agent.

The former St. Louis Blues captain matched up often with MacKinnon in the Central Division and used that familiarity to his benefit while logging a team-high 25:53.

MacKinnon entered with 14 points in 11 games but mustered only four shots on goal (eight attempts) in 22:34 of ice time.

Pietrangelo was matched up against MacKinnon for 16:28 at five-on-five, while Martinez logged 16:01 against the Avalanche center, according to NaturalStatTrick.

The Knights allowed 60 percent of the shot attempts at five-on-five when the Martinez-Pietrangelo partnership faced MacKinnon, but held the Avalanche to six scoring chances (three high-danger), when he was on the ice.

Pietrangelo also had eight shot attempts, blocked three shots and dished out two hits in his most complete game with the Knights.

“I think the important thing is limiting those chances to not great opportunities and not allowing them to get second chances,” Pietrangelo said. “I thought we did a pretty good job. We did a good job for the most part making them defend.”

Room for improvement

Max Pacioretty’s goal in the second period ended the Knights’ streak of 145:36 without scoring at five-on-five.

Their last goal at even strength was defenseman Zach Whitecloud’s winner against Anaheim on Tuesday. The Knights were shut out Thursday and scored three times on the power play Saturday at San Jose.

“A big part of our game is trying to produce and play offense while not giving up much defensively,” Pacioretty said. “We have to find out how to get better in those areas.”

Lehner update

Goalie Robin Lehner was scratched for the third consecutive game, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be back Tuesday based on DeBoer’s comment that the Knights need to get Marc-Andre Fleury “some rest and get him ready for Tuesday.”

Lehner is day to day with an upper-body injury he sustained in the morning skate on Thursday. Oscar Dansk served as Fleury’s backup.

“Improving,” DeBoer said of Lehner’s status. “I don’t know, but definitely took some steps toward improving. He was at the rink (Sunday), so that’s a good sign.”

Makar sits

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar was scratched for the opener of the four-game series because of an upper-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar said afterward that Makar, last season’s Calder Trophy winner as the rookie of the year, may return for Tuesday’s rematch.

The Avalanche are already without injured defenseman Erik Johnson and forward Matt Calvert.

Forwards Tyson Jost and Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Samuel Girard remain in NHL COVID protocol. Bednar indicated they are expected to be cleared Wednesday.

