Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone miss Golden Knights’ game at Minnesota

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, right, puts Anaheim Ducks left wing Sonny Milano into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and right wing Mark Stone were not in the lineup for the Golden Knights on Monday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Pietrangelo blocked a shot in the final three minutes of Saturday’s game at San Jose with his left hand/wrist and was in discomfort on the bench for the remainder of the 4-0 victory over the Sharks.

“Fingers crossed that it’s nothing serious,” coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday.

Stone, who was named the NHL’s first star of the week, left Saturday’s game with 6:32 remaining in the second period. He did not play in the third period, and DeBoer said after the game it was “precautionary more than an injury.”

Stone has 10 points in his past four games and leads the Knights with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists).

