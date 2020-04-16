AT&T SportsNet to broadcast Golden Knights’ 2018 playoff run

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain will continue its VGK Classic Re-Airs series through April 28 and feature every victory from the Knights’ 2018 postseason run.

It seems like every time Golden Knights reruns are shown on national TV during the NHL’s pause for the coronavirus pandemic, they’re suffering a crushing defeat.

See: Washington Capitals in 2018 and San Jose Sharks in 2019.

But AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain announced Thursday it will continue its “VGK Classic Re-Airs” series through April 28 and feature every victory from the Knights’ 2018 postseason run.

Each game will begin at 7 p.m. and will air in its entirety. The Knights’ first playoff win in franchise history from April 11, 2018, over Los Angeles is Thursday’s first broadcast.

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain is available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

Here is the full schedule of games:

Thursday — Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (April 11, 2018)

Friday — Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings (April 13, 2018)

Saturday — Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (April 15, 2018)

Sunday — Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (April 17, 2018)

Monday — Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (April 26, 2018)

Tuesday — Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (April 30, 2018)

Wednesday — Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (May 4, 2018)

April 23 — Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (May 6, 2018)

April 24 — Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (May 14, 2018)

April 25 — Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (May 16, 2018)

April 26 — Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets (May 18, 2018)

April 27 — Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets (May 20, 2018)

April 28 — Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals (May 28, 2018)

