Avalanche score in final minute to down Golden Knights
Colorado’s Nazem Kadri scored on a rebound with 39.7 seconds left to hand the Golden Knights a 3-2 loss on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Jonathan Marchessault tied the score at 6:52 of the third period when he finished off a goal-mouth scramble for his fifth goal.
Max Pacioretty notched his team-leading eighth goal on a power play in the second period before Colorado’s Brandon Saad answered 1:03 later to put the Avalanche back ahead 2-1.
Nathan MacKinnon scored in the first period for Colorado.
Marc-Andre Fleury made his fifth straight start for the Knights, who also welcomed back defenseman Shea Theodore after a three-game absence.
