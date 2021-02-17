51°F
Golden Knights

Avalanche score in final minute to down Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated February 16, 2021 - 9:34 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (22) ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Conor Timmins (22) skate for the puck during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) lets in a goal during the first period of thei ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) lets in a goal during the first period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) fights with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert (9) during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is about to save a Golden Knights goal duri ...
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) is about to save a Golden Knights goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after letting the Colorado Avalanche sc ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts after letting the Colorado Avalanche score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reaches while Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko R ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reaches while Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) dives for the puck during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) and Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) skate after the puck during the first period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) turns around to celebrate after scoring a goal aga ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) turns around to celebrate after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) congratulates Golden Knights left wing Max Paciore ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) congratulates Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) for scoring a goal during the second period of their NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Colorado Avalanche team members celebrates after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) ...
Colorado Avalanche team members celebrates after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) scored a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of their NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri scored on a rebound with 39.7 seconds left to hand the Golden Knights a 3-2 loss on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jonathan Marchessault tied the score at 6:52 of the third period when he finished off a goal-mouth scramble for his fifth goal.

Max Pacioretty notched his team-leading eighth goal on a power play in the second period before Colorado’s Brandon Saad answered 1:03 later to put the Avalanche back ahead 2-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored in the first period for Colorado.

Marc-Andre Fleury made his fifth straight start for the Knights, who also welcomed back defenseman Shea Theodore after a three-game absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

