Avalanche score in final minute to edge Golden Knights

It might be a bit too early for the Golden Knights to worry about creating separation in the standings, but Tuesday was an exception.

The Knights had a chance to build an eight-point lead over one of their chief competitors in the West Division at the quarter mark of the schedule.

Despite their efforts, Colorado’s Nazem Kadri scored with 39.7 seconds remaining to hand the Knights a 3-2 defeat at T-Mobile Arena.

“It was tough, especially when you put the work in,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I liked the fact our second and third periods were really our best periods. I anticipated us maybe running out of gas, but I thought the guys really pushed through and dug deep.”

Jonathan Marchessault flipped in the tying goal in the third period, and Max Pacioretty scored in the second period for the Knights, who fell to 0-2 wearing their metallic gold helmets.

Colorado (8-4-1, 17 points) moved into third place, four points behind the first-place Knights (10-3-1).

The teams continue their four-game series Saturday in an outdoor game at Lake Tahoe.

“They’re the best team we’ve played so far,” Knights captain Mark Stone said. “We have to be more contained on those guys, but I thought we did a decent job. We’re just not creating enough five-on-five. We’re predictable.”

Marchessault tied the score 2-2 when he chipped in a backhand at 6:52 after a goal-mouth scramble in front of Avalanche netminder Philipp Grubauer, who had 27 saves.

The Knights, who welcomed back defenseman Shea Theodore after a three-game absence, appeared to be on their way to at least a point.

But Kadri won a faceoff in the Knights’ zone, and rookie defenseman Bowen Byram threw a shot on net. The puck pinballed around in front of Marc-Andre Fleury, who was unable to control the rebound before Kadri arrived on the scene.

“Couple lucky bounces,” Marchessault said. “It looked like a nothing play, but at the end of the day, it’s difference-making.”

Fleury made his fifth straight start with Robin Lehner still day to day and finished with 21 saves while falling to 7-2. It was just the second time Fleury allowed three or more goals.

“We have a lot to prove after this game,” Pacioretty said. “It’s kind of been a back and forth couple games here where each team will grab momentum at times.”

The Knights contained Colorado’s high-powered offense in the first game of the series Sunday, but had a tougher time in the first period of the rematch.

The Avalanche were held without a shot on goal during three power plays but still generated 16 scoring chances at all strengths, according to NaturalStatTrick, after creating 27 two nights ago.

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring at 7:08 when the Knights lost track of the Avalanche star on the rush.

Winger Mikko Rantanen carried the puck through the neutral zone on a three-on-two and stopped after crossing the Knights’ blue line to assess his options. MacKinnon cut to the middle of the ice, and Rantanen found him for a one-timer from the slot.

The Knights responded in the second, as Pacioretty evened the score on a power play with 3:24 left in the period.

Operating from the right faceoff circle, Pacioretty fired a shot that appeared to catch Grubauer off guard for his team-leading eighth goal.

But Colorado answered 1:03 later to regain the lead when Brandon Saad drove hard to the net and jammed a backhand through Fleury.

“There’s no doubt the level of play and speed of the game was higher than we’ve seen at any point this season,” DeBoer said. “And I liked how we responded to it. I thought we were right there.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.