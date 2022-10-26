Baseball’s ironman congratulates Phil Kessel on NHL record

Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel has earned plenty of admirers during his quest to break the NHL record for consecutive games played. One of them is Cal Ripken Jr.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. stands with his teammates in front of the sign reading 2131 during post-game ceremonies celebrating Ripken's surpassing of Lou Gehrig's record of 2,130 consecutive games, at Camden Yards, Baltimore, Md., on September 6, 1995. The display in the background announces the new record of 2131 straight games played in major league baseball. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

Golden Knights right wing Phil Kessel has earned plenty of admirers during his quest to break the NHL record for consecutive games played, which he did Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

One of them is one of sports’ other iconic ironmen.

Cal Ripken Jr. played 2,632 consecutive games for the Baltimore Orioles from May 30, 1982, through Sept. 19, 1998. He said he’s impressed by Kessel’s streak of 990 games, which began Nov. 3, 2009.

“What Phil has accomplished in the physically demanding sport of hockey is nothing short of remarkable,” Ripken said. “It speaks to his passion for the game and his desire to be on the ice for his team each and every game. Congratulations to him on this remarkable record.”

Ripken broke Lou Gehrig’s record of 2,130 games and has never faced a serious challenge to his record. It remains to be seen whether Kessel’s record will be the same.

Carolina defenseman Brent Burns has played in 685 consecutive games. No other active player has a streak of 500 or better.

Ripken, 62, said he would love to spend time with Kessel now that they’re part of an exclusive club that includes players such as the NFL’s Brett Favre (297 games) and the NBA’s A.C. Green (1,192).

“It would be fun to talk about our streaks. I am guessing that we share a lot of similarities in our approach,” Ripken said. “I hope that the celebration with his teammates, the fans and the entire Knights organization is special.”

