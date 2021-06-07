Brayden McNabb was on road when he tested positive for COVID

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb had to travel back to Las Vegas on his own after he tested positive for COVID before Game 6 in Minnesota.

The Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with Brayden McNabb (3) and Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brayden McNabb made his first appearance of the West Division final in the Golden Knights’ Game 4 victory Sunday.

Before that, the defenseman went through a unique set of steps to return from his positive test for COVID-19.

McNabb was in Minnesota before Game 6 against the Wild when he was notified of the result and had to quarantine immediately, according to coach Pete DeBoer. He was placed on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences May 26.

After the Knights’ loss, DeBoer said McNabb had to travel to Las Vegas on his own rather than with the team. Once at home, he had to quarantine again until he was cleared to return.

McNabb hadn’t practiced with the team since he tested positive before playing Sunday. He paired with Shea Theodore and dished out four hits in 17 minutes of ice time while helping the Knights keep Colorado’s vaunted power play off the board on its two chances.

“He played a great game for us. He helps us in so many ways,” DeBoer said. “We missed him, particularly on the penalty kill, in the time he was out. You forget that there were (five) tough playoff games that he missed.”

With McNabb available, Nick Holden was scratched after he played the past eight games and produced five assists, tied with Alex Pietrangelo for the team lead among defensemen. DeBoer praised Holden’s contribution during the postseason.

“What a teammate, what a pro, what a veteran to come in and fill that spot in the top four and play against (Colorado’s Nathan) MacKinnon and play in Game 7 against Minnesota, an elimination game, with hardly playing all year,” DeBoer said. “But that’s our group. We’re getting contributions from everybody.”

Feeling healthy

Max Pacioretty wasn’t at 100 percent when he made his dramatic return for Game 7 of the first round against Minnesota and “gutted it out,” according to DeBoer.

But the Knights’ leading goal scorer during the regular season is back to full strength and registered two goals (both game winners) and two assists in the first four games against Colorado.

Along with his goal from the slot that gave the Knights the lead over Minnesota, Pacioretty scored on a deflection and off the rush in the past two games against the Avalanche. He has a point in all five playoff games in which he’s appeared.

“When I met with (Pacioretty) after the bubble, I asked him to be open to adding some layers to his game to be able to score this time of year,” DeBoer said. “This series is a perfect example of that. He’s got a tip at net front, hanging around the front of the net. He’s got the one-timer. He’s got his shot, which is world class. He’s been great.”

Schedule update

Game 6 of the West Division final will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, the league announced. The game will be televised on NBCSN.

