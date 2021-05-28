Ryan Reaves among 3 Golden Knights on COVID protocol list

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves was included on the NHL’s list of COVID protocol-related absences Thursday, a day before Game 7 of their series against the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) tangle again on the boards near the bench during the second period of an NHL playoff game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Reaves was scratched from Game 6 on Wednesday in St. Paul, Minnesota, and coach Pete DeBoer said following the 3-0 loss the team would have an update Thursday.

Before the team boarded a plane for Las Vegas, DeBoer said they were still awaiting results and could not provide more information about Reaves’ status. When the league released its daily list of players unavailable because of COVID protocol, Reaves was one of three Knights who appeared.

His status for Game 7 at T-Mobile Arena is unclear.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb entered COVID protocol Wednesday and was unavailable for Game 6. He remained in protocol and was joined by injured forward Peyton Krebs.

Players can be placed in COVID protocol for several reasons, including a positive test, an unconfirmed positive test, mandatory isolation for symptomatic individuals, a required quarantine because of being deemed a high-risk close contact through contact tracing or a mandatory quarantine because of travel or something else.

