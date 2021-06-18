Canadiens coach misses skate after irregular COVID results
Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme missed the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Golden Knights.
Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme was sent home Friday morning “due to irregularities” in his COVID-19 test result and missed the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Golden Knights.
The team canceled Ducharme’s media availability and he underwent further testing. Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, according to the team.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.