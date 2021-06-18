98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Canadiens coach misses skate after irregular COVID results

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2021 - 9:03 am
 
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme scratches his head as he watches the final mom ...
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme scratches his head as he watches the final moments of third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme was sent home Friday morning “due to irregularities” in his COVID-19 test result and missed the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Golden Knights.

The team canceled Ducharme’s media availability and he underwent further testing. Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, according to the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
3
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
4
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
5
Las Vegas rental home prices climbing at one of fastest rates in US
Las Vegas rental home prices climbing at one of fastest rates in US
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST