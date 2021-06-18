Canadiens coach misses skate after irregular COVID results

Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme missed the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme scratches his head as he watches the final moments of third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme was sent home Friday morning “due to irregularities” in his COVID-19 test result and missed the team’s morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Golden Knights.

The team canceled Ducharme’s media availability and he underwent further testing. Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9, according to the team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

