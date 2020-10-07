Chandler Stephenson reportedly to stay with Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are signing forward Chandler Stephenson to a four-year, $11 million contract, according to Sportsnet. He was a pending restricted free agent.

The Golden Knights are signing Chandler Stephenson to a four-year, $11 million contract, according to Sportsnet.

Stephenson was a pending restricted free agent. The versatile forward is coming off a career season in which he had 22 points in 41 games after a December trade to the Knights from the Washington Capitals.

Brisson compared to Keller

NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton, a former player, agent and general manager, said he thinks Knights’ first-round pick Brendan Brisson has a lot of similarities to Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

Keller, 22, had 44 points in 70 games for the Coyotes last season and played second-line left wing in the playoffs.

“(Brisson’s) not that finished product, hopefully the next few years at Michigan he’ll develop into that, but he’s got a lot of the same skills as Clayton,” Lawton said on NHL Network. “He’s so creative, he’s able to make plays at high speeds, he’s got wonderful hands, shoot the puck, plays well in traffic, dynamite on the power play.”

Another Tuch taken

Knights right wing Alex Tuch’s younger brother Luke was selected 47th overall by the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Hey @CanadiensMTL take care of my little bro @luketuch37! — Alex Tuch (@alextuch89) October 7, 2020

The younger Tuch, also a wing, is committed to Boston University and had 30 points in 47 games playing for the U.S. National U18 team.

