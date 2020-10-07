Golden Knights select Brendan Brisson in first round of NHL draft

The Golden Knights added a high-skilled forward, selecting Brendan Brisson with their first-round selection in the NHL draft on Tuesday.

January 5, 2019: Green Bay Gamblers forward Brendan Brisson (20) avoids a check in during a USHL game between the Green Bay Gamblers and the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND. Fargo defeated Green Bay 4-2. Photo by Russell Hons/CSM(Credit Image: © Russell Hons/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights).

DEER LODGE, Mont. — The Golden Knights added a high-skilled forward, selecting Brendan Brisson with their first-round selection in the NHL draft on Tuesday.

Brisson is a freshman at Michigan and posted 24 goals and 59 points in 45 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.

The draft continues with the second through seventh rounds at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the Knights holding picks No. 68 (third round), No. 91 (third round), No. 184 (sixth round) and No. 215 (seventh round).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.