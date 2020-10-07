Golden Knights select Brendan Brisson in first round of NHL draft

DEER LODGE, Mont. — The Golden Knights added a high-skilled forward, selecting Brendan Brisson with their first-round selection in the NHL draft on Tuesday.
Brisson is a freshman at Michigan and posted 24 goals and 59 points in 45 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.
The draft continues with the second through seventh rounds at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the Knights holding picks No. 68 (third round), No. 91 (third round), No. 184 (sixth round) and No. 215 (seventh round).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
