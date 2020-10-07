Chandler Stephenson to stay with Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) checks Vancouver Canucks' Christopher Tanev (8) during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chandler Stephenson joined the Golden Knights in need of a fresh start. Ten months later, he’s found long-term security.

The Knights locked up the versatile forward with a four-year, $11 million contract, the team announced Wednesday. The deal takes the would-be restricted free agent off the market after he scored 22 points in 41 games following his December trade from the Washington Capitals.

Stephenson, 26, will carry a $2.75 million cap hit in each season of his deal. The contract puts the Knights approximately $2.8 million over the NHL’s $81.5 million salary cap limit. They are allowed to exceed the cap by 10 percent in the offseason, but they will have to shed salary — possibly by moving goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and part or all of his $7 million cap hit — at some point.

Before the trade, Stephenson was fighting for consistency in the NHL. He won the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Capitals against the Knights, but scored only 33 points in his first 168 games.

His new team found a way to unlock his game. Stephenson’s speed quickly stood out at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. His 22 points with the Knights would have been his career high in a full season, let alone the equivalent of half of one.

Stephenson showed off his flexibility in the playoffs, too. He had five points in 20 games while playing everywhere from first-line left wing to fourth-line center. He gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final before the Dallas Stars rallied to win the game and series in overtime.

Other RFA news

The Knights did not give another pending restricted free agent, Nick Cousins, a qualifying offer because of their salary-cap crunch. The forward will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens Friday.

The Knights are still interested in signing Cousins and are expected to circle back, according to a source.

Cousins was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2021 fourth-round pick at the trade deadline in February. The well-know agitator scored three points in seven games before the pause. He had five points in 17 games during the postseason.

Cousins was scratched in three of the Knights’ final six playoff games.

Brisson compared to Keller

NHL Network analyst Brian Lawton, a former player, agent and general manager, said he thinks Knights’ first-round pick Brendan Brisson has a lot of similarities to Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

Keller, 22, had 44 points in 70 games for the Coyotes last season and played second-line left wing in the playoffs.

“(Brisson’s) not that finished product, hopefully the next few years at Michigan he’ll develop into that, but he’s got a lot of the same skills as Clayton,” Lawton said on NHL Network. “He’s so creative, he’s able to make plays at high speeds, he’s got wonderful hands, shoots the puck, plays well in traffic, dynamite on the power play.”

Another Tuch taken

Knights right wing Alex Tuch’s younger brother Luke was selected 47th overall by the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Hey @CanadiensMTL take care of my little bro @luketuch37! — Alex Tuch (@alextuch89) October 7, 2020

The younger Tuch, also a wing, is committed to Boston University and had 30 points in 47 games for the U.S. National U18 team.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.