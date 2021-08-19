Chicago Blackhawks post photo with Fleury misspelled on jersey

The Twitterverse was abuzz on Thursday after the Chicago Blackhawks tweeted a photo welcoming their newest members, featuring a jersey misspelling Marc-Andre Fleury’s name.

Fleury, who was traded from the Golden Knights to the Blackhawks last month, was spelled “Fluery” in the photo.

The tweet was soon deleted and later reposted with a jersey featuring the correct spelling.

New friends 🤝 New threads pic.twitter.com/1GTgKVFKbg — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 19, 2021

I guess that’s one way to welcome your new Vezina Trophy-winning, future Hall of Fame goalie.