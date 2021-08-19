94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Golden Knights

Chicago Blackhawks post photo with Fleury misspelled on jersey

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 2:52 pm
 
The Twitterverse was abuzz on Thursday after the Chicago Blackhawks tweeted a photo welcoming t ...
The Twitterverse was abuzz on Thursday after the Chicago Blackhawks tweeted a photo welcoming their newest members featuring a jersey misspelling Marc-Andre Fleury’s name. (@NHLBlackhawks/Twitter)

The Twitterverse was abuzz on Thursday after the Chicago Blackhawks tweeted a photo welcoming their newest members, featuring a jersey misspelling Marc-Andre Fleury’s name.

Fleury, who was traded from the Golden Knights to the Blackhawks last month, was spelled “Fluery” in the photo.

The tweet was soon deleted and later reposted with a jersey featuring the correct spelling.

I guess that’s one way to welcome your new Vezina Trophy-winning, future Hall of Fame goalie.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
2
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
3
Watch: Why Lake Mead is losing water
Watch: Why Lake Mead is losing water
4
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
Mansion listed for $32.5M, highest price in Las Vegas area in decade
5
Nevada judge strikes down immigration law aimed at illegal re-entry
Nevada judge strikes down immigration law aimed at illegal re-entry
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of Game 2 of a first- ...
Ryan Reaves home on the market for $1.2M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves has his Summerlin home under contract to close in September.

Marc-André Fleury (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-André Fleury sells Summerlin home for $8M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc André-Fleury, who was traded to Chicago in July, has sold his Summerlin home in The Ridges for $8 million.