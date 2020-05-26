Commissioner Gary Bettman to speak about NHL’s return-to-play plan
Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement about the NHL’s return-to-play plan for the 2019-20 season at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The news conference will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NHL Network. It also will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
