Commissioner Gary Bettman to speak about NHL’s return-to-play plan

Commissioner Gary Bettman will make an announcement about the NHL’s return-to-play plan for the 2019-20 season at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on a sports betting panel during the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The news conference will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and NHL Network. It also will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

